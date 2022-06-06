Last Updated : June 06, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell
Based on the open interest future percentage, here are 82 stocks including JK Cement, Deepak Nitrite, Shree Cements, Dalmia Bharat, and ACC in which a short build-up was seen.
Read here to know more
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
424 Punjab VIPs to get security back
Big Story
Indian envoys summoned in Qatar, Kuwait over remarks against Prophet Mohammad; Oman calls for boycott of Indian products
The controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal have caused a stir in most of the Arab countries. Some of them have summoned the Indian envoys to convey displeasure. Read here.
Your Money
EPF or NPS: Which is better for retirement planning?
Between March 2021 and February 2022, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 1.11 crore subscribers, while the NPS enrolled 93.6 lakh over the entire FY 2021-22. Even though most companies offer EPF, there are also income-tax benefits that NPS offers. Which one works better? Read on
Automobile
Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride Review - is its beauty merely skin deep?
Suzuki India surprised quite a few of us when it launched the V-Strom SX last month at Rs 2.13 lakh out of the blue. The bike we're getting out here is powered by the same 249cc single-cyl motor that propels the 250cc Gixxer Still. Read the full review here
Tech Tattle
Nokia CEO says new technology will make smartphones extinct by 2030
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark has said that with the advent of newer technology, smartphones may not stay relevant in the next 10 years. 2030. Click here to read more
Tailpiece
Renuka Shahane:We are not exploring Indian stories as much as we used to
Renuka Shahane, who directed her first Hindi film Tribhanga last year, is now part of director Brinda Mitra’s micro-anthology Stories on the Next Page, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Read on.
