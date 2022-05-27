Last Updated : May 27, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST
Market Buzz
Indian stock markets end in the green after 3 days of losses
The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on May 26 after seeing a downtrend for three straight days, as buying in metal, IT, power, realty and banking stocks supported the market. Read here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
iVOOMi S1 electric scooter test rides to begin in India
Big Story
Govt calls off current EoI process for BPCL divestment
The government on May 26 said it has called off the current process for inviting expression of interests (EOIs) for the strategic divestment of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). Read here to know more
Automobile
Kia EV6 India launch confirmed for June 2
Korean carmaker Kia is all set to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. Bookings for the first batch of 100 units have commenced. Here are a few things you should know about the Kia EV6. Read here to know more
Your Money
Retail investors can hop and skip initial share sales
Many IPOs have left investors with losses. Instead of hoping for listing gains in IPOs, investors are better off buying stocks with a long-term perspective. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
Nothing Phone (1) launch date and price revealed
Nothing Phone (1) could arrive in July. New information hints at a possible launch date and an estimated price. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Firefighter jumps into action to save girl dangling from 6th floor window
A man in China who was without any safety equipment is being hailed a hero for rescuing a girl dangling from the 6th floor window of her building. Watch here.
