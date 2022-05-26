Watch: Off-duty firefighter jumps into action to save girl dangling from 6th floor window

An Peng rushed to save a five-year-old girl (Image credit: People's Daily China/YouTube)

A man in China is being hailed a hero for rescuing a girl dangling from the 6th floor window of her building. An Peng, a firefighter, jumped into action when he noticed his five-year-old neighbour was in danger, the South China Morning Post reported.

Footage filmed at China’s Shanxi province shows Peng rushing to save the girl without any safety equipment. He was alerted to the situation when the girl started crying as she struggled to hold on to the window grille. She had reportedly been lying on the windowsill when she fell and got stuck between the bars.

An Peng, who is the girl’s neighbour, rushed to the spot and immediately devised a way to rescue the child. He started climbing the building using external security bars.

“She was very frightened and kept crying. I asked her not to be scared, and explained I was coming over to save her,” the firefighter told state media outlet People’s Daily.

Peng managed to climb up to the sixth floor, where he held the girl with one hand and used his other hand to hold the security grille. In this way, he managed to hold onto the girl for 10 long minutes until her mother arrived to pull her back inside the apartment.

“If she fell out of the window, the family would have been ruined, so I climbed to the window to hold onto her,” he said.





