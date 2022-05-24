Last Updated : May 24, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST
US and European stocks rally; euro leaps on likely rate hikes
US and European stocks mostly rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 trading just above bear market territory, while the euro jumped after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September. More here.
FY23 fiscal deficit seen at 6.9% after excise duty cuts, lower RBI surplus
KT Rama Rao, top leadership of CoinSwitch, EaseMyTrip, Builder.ai, Lulu Group & Sadhguru speak exclusively with Moneycontrol in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Watch here.
How this high-risk strategy midcap mutual fund has managed the downside well
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, a MC30 mutual fund scheme, has given consistent returns since its inception. Despite its large size, the fund has managed to manoeuvre its portfolio deftly so far. Read on.
MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC with dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G launched: All you need to know
MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 1050 SoC for mobile phones. The marquee feature supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz network frequencies, which enable faster speeds and greater network reach, compared to the LTE + mmWave chipsets. Read more here.
For the first time, scientists injected a human with cancer-killing virus
For the first time, scientists have injected a human patient with a new and experimental cancer-killing virus. Known as Vaxinia, the virus developed in the US has been successful when tested on animals. Read about it in this piece.
