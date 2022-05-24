English
    Last Updated : May 24, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      US and European stocks rally; euro leaps on likely rate hikes

      US and European stocks mostly rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 trading just above bear market territory, while the euro jumped after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Close

    • Big Story

      FY23 fiscal deficit seen at 6.9% after excise duty cuts, lower RBI surplus

    • Moneycontrol Exclusives

      Top Newsmakers

      KT Rama Rao, top leadership of CoinSwitch, EaseMyTrip, Builder.ai, Lulu Group & Sadhguru speak exclusively with Moneycontrol in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Watch here.

    • Your Money

      How this high-risk strategy midcap mutual fund has managed the downside well

      Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, a MC30 mutual fund scheme, has given consistent returns since its inception. Despite its large size, the fund has managed to manoeuvre its portfolio deftly so far. Read on.

    • Tech Tattle

      MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC with dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G launched: All you need to know

      MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 1050 SoC for mobile phones. The marquee feature supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz network frequencies, which enable faster speeds and greater network reach, compared to the LTE + mmWave chipsets. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      For the first time, scientists injected a human with cancer-killing virus

      For the first time, scientists have injected a human patient with a new and experimental cancer-killing virus. Known as Vaxinia, the virus developed in the US has been successful when tested on animals. Read about it in this piece.

    tags #Builder.ai #CoinSwitch #EaseMyTrip #KT Rama Rao #MC essentials #Moneycontrol essential 7 #Sadhguru

