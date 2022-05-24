Tech Tattle

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC with dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G launched: All you need to know

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 1050 SoC for mobile phones. The marquee feature supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz network frequencies, which enable faster speeds and greater network reach, compared to the LTE + mmWave chipsets. Read more here.