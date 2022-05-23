English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    For the first time, scientists injected a human with cancer-killing virus

    The trial is expected to run for about two years and aims to recruit 100 patients across the United States and Australia.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Researchers said a low dose of the virus will be given to cancer patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors. (Representative image)

    Researchers said a low dose of the virus will be given to cancer patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors. (Representative image)

    For the first time, scientists have injected a human patient with a new and experimental cancer-killing virus. Known as Vaxinia, the virus developed in the US has been successful when tested on animals.

    City of Hope -- one of the biggest cancer research and treatment organizations in the country -- stated in a release that the virus has been shown to "shrink colon, lung, breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer tumors in preclinical laboratory and animal models".

    “Our previous research demonstrated that oncolytic viruses can stimulate the immune system to respond to and kill cancer, as well as stimulate the immune system to be more responsive to other immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibitors,” said Daneng Li, MD, principal investigator of City of Hope’s Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research.

    “Now is the time to further enhance the power of immunotherapy, and we believe CF33-hNIS (Vaxinia) has the potential to improve outcomes for our patients in their battle with cancer.”

    The release added that a low dose of the virus will be given to cancer patients with metastatic or advanced solid tumors who have had at least two prior lines of standard of care treatment. The investigational treatment will be delivered either as an injection directly into tumors or intravenously.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The dosing of the first patient in our Vaxinia study is a significant milestone for Imugene and clinicians faced with the challenge of treatment for metastatic advanced solid tumours," Imugene MD and CEO Leslie Chong said.

    The trial is expected to run for about two years and aims to recruit 100 patients across the United States and Australia.

     

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Australia #cancer #cancer treatment #tumor #US #Vaxinia
    first published: May 23, 2022 02:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.