    MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC with dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G launched: All you need to know

    The Dimensity 1050 would be the first chipset from the company to support mmWave 5G

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: MediaTek)

    MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 1050 SoC for mobile phones. The marquee feature supports both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz network frequencies, which enable faster speeds and greater network reach, compared to the older LTE + mmWave chipsets.

    The 6nm Dimensity 1050 can combine mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz to migrate between the two bands, and deliver speeds, that the company says is about 53 percent faster with wider network coverage.

    Besides that, the chipset features two Arm Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz, and six power efficient cores, which MediaTek doesn't reveal information on. It has Arm's Mali G-710 GPU. The SoC can support displays up to FHD+ with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

    The SoC can support up to a 108-megapixel primary camera, and is outfitted with the company's Imagiq 760 ISP. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.3 support and Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 support. As for standards, the Dimensity 1050 supports hardware accelerated AV1 decoding, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision.

    Apart from the Dimensity 1050, MediaTek also announced the Dimensity 930, which is meant as a successor to the Dimensity 810, and features two Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Arm A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It supports 120Hz Full HD+ displays along with HDR 10+, MiraVision and Dolby Vision.

    Lastly, the company announced the Helio G99, which is aimed at 4G/LTE phones. MediaTek says that it provides better efficiency and performance than the Helio G96.

    Phones powered by the Dimensity 1050 SoC and the Helio G99 SoC will hit markets in the third quarter of 2022, while phones powered by the Dimensity 930 SoC will debut in the second quarter of 2022.



    Moneycontrol News
