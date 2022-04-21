Last Updated : April 21, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
Market Buzz
Wall Street mixed, oil stabilises as investors eye earnings, Fed
US stocks were mixed in early trading on Wednesday while oil regained some ground as investors juggled corporate earnings with what rising rates and the war in Ukraine could mean for the global economy. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Light rainfall forecast in Delhi, Pune
Big Story
EPFO adds 14.12 lakh subscribers in February, up 14% on year
Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday said it added 14.12 lakh subscribers in February 2022, 14 per cent more than 12.37 lakh enrolled in the same month a year ago. More here
Coronavirus Check
Delhi sees 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 1 death; positivity rate 5.7%
The national capital logged 1,009 fresh COVID cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to city health department data. More here
Tech Tattle
Apple to increase use of recycled materials in all its products
Apple has announced that it is going to increase the use of recycled materials for its products. The company has introduced recycled gold to the manufacturing process and doubled the use of recycled tungsten. The use of recycled rare earth elements and cobalt has also been increased. More here
Auto
Nissan stops production of Datsun brand in India
Japanese automaker Nissan on April 20 announced that it has finally pulled the plug on the Datsun brand in India, Autocar India reported. More here
Tailpiece
Man buys scooter for Rs 71,000, spends more than Rs 15 lakh on VIP licence plate
Brij Mohan, a 42-year-old from Chandigarh became the talk of the town for for buying a VIP licence plate worth Rs 15.4 lakh for his scooter worth Rs 71,000. More here
