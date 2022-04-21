English
    Last Updated : April 21, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Wall Street mixed, oil stabilises as investors eye earnings, Fed

      US stocks were mixed in early trading on Wednesday while oil regained some ground as investors juggled corporate earnings with what rising rates and the war in Ukraine could mean for the global economy. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Global Longlife Hospital IPO to open
      PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur
      Omfed milk price to go up
      Arvind Kejriwal to visit Bengaluru
      Tomorrow:
      Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2022 to begin

      Light rainfall forecast in Delhi, Pune

      Close

    • Big Story

      EPFO adds 14.12 lakh subscribers in February, up 14% on year

      Retirement fund body EPFO on Wednesday said it added 14.12 lakh subscribers in February 2022, 14 per cent more than 12.37 lakh enrolled in the same month a year ago. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Delhi sees 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 1 death; positivity rate 5.7%

      The national capital logged 1,009 fresh COVID cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to city health department data. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple to increase use of recycled materials in all its products

      Apple has announced that it is going to increase the use of recycled materials for its products. The company has introduced recycled gold to the manufacturing process and doubled the use of recycled tungsten. The use of recycled rare earth elements and cobalt has also been increased. More here

    • Auto

      Nissan stops production of Datsun brand in India

      Japanese automaker Nissan on April 20 announced that it has finally pulled the plug on the Datsun brand in India, Autocar India reported. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Man buys scooter for Rs 71,000, spends more than Rs 15 lakh on VIP licence plate

      Brij Mohan, a 42-year-old from Chandigarh became the talk of the town for for buying a VIP licence plate worth Rs 15.4 lakh for his scooter worth Rs 71,000. More here

