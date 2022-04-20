English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi sees 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 1 death; positivity rate 5.7%

    This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

    The national capital logged 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to city health department data.

    This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

    A total of 17,701 tests were conducted a day ago and 5.7 per cent of them came out positive, the latest health bulletin said.

    On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 08:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.