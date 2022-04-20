Delhi sees 1,009 fresh COVID cases, 1 death; positivity rate 5.7%

The national capital logged 1,009 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, a 60 per cent jump from a day ago, while one person died due to the infection, according to city health department data.

This was the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since February 10 when 1,104 infections were reported.

A total of 17,701 tests were conducted a day ago and 5.7 per cent of them came out positive, the latest health bulletin said.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 cases with a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A day before, the city reported 501 cases with a positivity rate of 7.72 per cent.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes