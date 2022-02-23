English
    Last Updated : February 23, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Europe-linked Indian stocks face the heat as Russia-Ukraine crisis simmers

      Shares of companies with significant exposure to Europe came under pressure as the Ukraine crisis escalated following Russia's recognition of separatist regions in the neighbouring nation. Read the full story here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Fourth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh
      SC to hear batch of pleas on Pegasus spying allegations
      Tomorrow:

      Amazon-Future Disputes: Delhi High Court To Commence Hearing

      Close

    • Big Story

      Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Will the pledges at shrines, affidavits stop defections?

      Though historical data shows that leaders have paid a political price for defecting, winners are likely to trust their political strength as individuals in making a decision, instead of going by party diktats. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      Software firm Hasura turns unicorn, raises $100 million led by Greenoaks Capital

      Software firm Hasura, which makes web app development faster, said on February 22 that it has raised $100 million at a valuation of a billion dollars led by Greenoaks Capital, continuing investor interest for pure software startups which tend to burn less money and have a large market amid growing digitisation. Read more.

    • Auto

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of global unveiling on March 8: Here’s what we know about the Vento successor

      The Virtus will be the company’s second car under Volkswagen’s India 2.0 strategy and will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. The slightly bigger sedan replaces the Vento and boasts additional features as well as connected car tech. Read more.

    • Sports

      IPL auction 2022 | Game for a game, anytime, anywhere - the Tim David mantra

      Tim David’s globe-hopping career personifies the adventure in the Aussie song ‘Down Under’. Now the towering Singapore Australian has become a Mumbai Indian. Read more.

    • Tailpiece

      International Women's Day: Metaverse needs to be made safer for women, with an urgency

      The author writes that there is a pressing need to reconsider the design of the immersive world, and that her own experience of sexual assault in Metaverse is just the tip of the iceberg in the digital space. Read more.

