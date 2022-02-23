Last Updated : February 23, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
Market Buzz
Europe-linked Indian stocks face the heat as Russia-Ukraine crisis simmers
Shares of companies with significant exposure to Europe came under pressure as the Ukraine crisis escalated following Russia's recognition of separatist regions in the neighbouring nation. Read the full story here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Amazon-Future Disputes: Delhi High Court To Commence Hearing
Big Story
Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Will the pledges at shrines, affidavits stop defections?
Though historical data shows that leaders have paid a political price for defecting, winners are likely to trust their political strength as individuals in making a decision, instead of going by party diktats. Read more here.
Startup Tales
Software firm Hasura turns unicorn, raises $100 million led by Greenoaks Capital
Software firm Hasura, which makes web app development faster, said on February 22 that it has raised $100 million at a valuation of a billion dollars led by Greenoaks Capital, continuing investor interest for pure software startups which tend to burn less money and have a large market amid growing digitisation. Read more.
Auto
Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of global unveiling on March 8: Here’s what we know about the Vento successor
The Virtus will be the company’s second car under Volkswagen’s India 2.0 strategy and will be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. The slightly bigger sedan replaces the Vento and boasts additional features as well as connected car tech. Read more.
Sports
IPL auction 2022 | Game for a game, anytime, anywhere - the Tim David mantra
Tim David’s globe-hopping career personifies the adventure in the Aussie song ‘Down Under’. Now the towering Singapore Australian has become a Mumbai Indian. Read more.
Tailpiece
International Women's Day: Metaverse needs to be made safer for women, with an urgency
The author writes that there is a pressing need to reconsider the design of the immersive world, and that her own experience of sexual assault in Metaverse is just the tip of the iceberg in the digital space. Read more.
