Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of global unveiling on March 8: Here’s what we know about the Vento successor

Volkswagen Virtus teaser image.

Ahead of its global premiere on March 8, Volkswagen has teased the upcoming Virtus, a sedan version of the Volkswagen Polo. Upon launch it will replace the Vento and is the second car from the company under the company’s India 2.0 strategy.

The Virtus is expected to be launched in March itself and with teaser out we do get a little more insight into what to expect from the design. That, and a number of spy shots of a camouflaged sedan that can be found on the internet showcase what is essentially an updated version of the Virtus that is on sale overseas.

The car has been available in some South American markets since 2018. A facelifted version of the Virtus is what is expected in India but will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the same platform that also underpins the VW Taigun. This platform also serves Skoda’s line-up in the Kushaq and the upcoming Slavia.

Design

From what we can tell in the teaser, the Virtus’ front end will be very similar to the sixth-gen Volkswagen Polo that is sold internationally. The fascia is minimalistic with sleek headlamps flanking a two-slat grille. There doesn’t seem to be a light bar running across the front, but you do get new L-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper adds a sporty touch to the sedan with a wide air dam flanked by the fog lamps and surrounded by a chrome trim.

Over to the side as well, the Virtus is expected to remain clean with smooth lines running along the length of the car. From this angle, the length of the car is more apparent with a wheelbase extending 90mm more over the outgoing Vento at 2,651mm. Other dimensions measure 4,541mm, 1,752mm and 1,487mm in length, width and height, respectively.

Towards the rear, we can expect a similar clean appearance with a slightly sporty bumper and wraparound LED tail lamps. Other exterior features such as multi-spoke alloys and shark fin antenna are expected as well.

Powertrain

This hasn’t been confirmed yet but the Virtus is expected to employ two engine options, both of which will be petrol powered. The first is a 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol that produces 115hp of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque. The second is a more powerful 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit capable of churning out 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque.

Both engine options will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1-litre unit will get the option of a 6-speed torque convertor automatic while, while the 1.5-litre is expected to be available with a 7-speed DCT transmission as an option. The more powerful variant should also get driving modes to enhance the driving experience.

Interiors

On the inside, we expect the Virtus to be heavily inspired by the Volkswagen Taigun. This also means the list of features will go up from what is on offer with the Vento. For example, we can expect a 10.1-inch infotainment system, the same as the one on the Taigun. In fact, a lot of components are expected to make their way from the Taigun to the Virtus to keep costs in check, such as the steering wheel, gear lever and even the touch climate control. VW Play, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and even an electric sun roof should all be available on the top-spec variant.

Some other features could include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, keyless entry and go, rear AC vents and cruise control. And in terms of safety, we can expect up to six airbags, ABS and EBD as standard, apart from parking sensors and even electronic stability control.

Price and rivals

The Volkswagen Virtus has been scheduled for a global unveiling on March 8, soon after which it is expected to be launched in India. As mentioned earlier, it will replace the ageing Vento. The Vento currently starts at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Considering the additional features that will be available on the Virtus, we can expect a slight upward revision of this price. At the moment, expectations are set at a start of Rs 10.50 lakh.

The Virtus will have a number of rivals. These include the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the Honda City, and even the Hyundai Verna. The Skoda Slavia is also set for its launch sometime next month and will give direct competition to the Virtus, as will the Toyota Belta, Toyota’s rebadged version of the Ciaz.