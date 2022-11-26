English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Business Quiz November 26, 2022: Disney CEO, new Toyota hybrid, defence company IPO

    Flex your brain's muscles with our regular dose of the MC Business Quiz. This week: a brand named after an American Bulldog, a defence company that was listed in November 2022, and more

    Ravi Handa
    November 26, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Business Quiz
    first published: Nov 26, 2022 10:47 am