Moneycontrol Business Quiz November 26, 2022: Disney CEO, new Toyota hybrid, defence company IPO
Flex your brain's muscles with our regular dose of the MC Business Quiz. This week: a brand named after an American Bulldog, a defence company that was listed in November 2022, and more
November 26, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
(Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Ravi Handa is an edtech entrepreneur who sold his startup to Unacademy. In the past, he was the first employee at Mindtickle and authored a quiz book - Biz World.