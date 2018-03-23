Moneycontrol Business Quiz #19: Test your knowledge

The nineteenth in the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz series. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/50 It runs through the middle of the walled city, from the Lahori Darwaza of the Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid. Originally a canal ran through the middle of the street as a part of the water supply scheme now known all together for different reasons. It is said that moonlight reflecting on its canal, earned it its name. What? (Image: Pixabay) 2/50 Answer: Chandni Chowk. (Image: Wikipedia) 3/50 He was the governor of Chukotka from 2000 to 2008. It has been estimated that he spent over $1.3 billion of his own money on the region, which now has one of the highest birth rates in that country. Under him, living standards improved, schools and housing were restored and new investors were being drawn to the region. Who is this man who has the habit of spending his money big? 4/50 Answer: Roman Abromovich (Image: Reuters) 5/50 The initial release of Oracle was Oracle 2, although there was no Oracle 1. Why was it released in this way? (Image: Reuters) 6/50 Answer: The release number was intended to imply that all of the bugs had been worked out of an earlier version. (Image: Reuters) 7/50 It is a term used by economists when referring to rescheduling of bad debt in the wake of a bank's rise of bad debt provision. This comes from the supposed habit of this bird hiding when faced with attack by predators. What term? 8/50 Answer: Ostrich strategy. 9/50 Which company was started by George Batten, Bruce Fairchild Barton, Roy Sarles Durstine and Alex Faickney Osborn? 10/50 Answer: BBDO (Image: Official website) 11/50 Being the main manufacturer in Indionesia, Tuk Tuk's in this country are commonly referred to by this company's name. Which company? (Image: Pixabay) 12/50 Answer: Bajaj (Image: Official website) 13/50 The Construction World Annual 2008 Awards given out by the leading construction magazine Construction World has awarded which company the 'Fastest Growing Construction Company in India' award for the third year in a row in 2008. They won it under the Small size category in 2006, Medium size in 2007 and Large size in 2008. 14/50 Answer: Maytas Infra Limited. 15/50 Ferrari have bucked the global economic crisis squeezing Formula One by agreeing a sponsorship deal with this company. For the first time in history an Indian brand will appear on the Ferrari F1 car next season. The deal was made possible because of this companies association with the latter’s parent company in India. Which company? 16/50 Answer: Tata. 17/50 Who runs the website www.page3.com? 18/50 Answer: The Sun. Owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, the concept of Page3 was first introduced by him in the newspaper, The Sun. (Image: Official website) 19/50 It is one of the oldest traditional sweet shop in India. It has catered to Mughal Emperors, Presidents and Prime Ministers of India. It was founded by Lala Sukh Lal Jain who had arrived in the walled city of Delhi from Amber. The shop is now run by his descendants. There are a couple of theories about how it got its name. According to one, it was so named by Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar himself who asked his servants to get sweets from the shop below the bell? (Image: Pixabay) 20/50 Answer: Ghantewala Halwai (Image: Wikipedia) 21/50 According to Warren Buffet he is what he is because of two prominent Investment gurus. He says he’s 85% Benjamin Graham and 15% __________? 22/50 Answer: Philip Arthur Fisher (Image: Youtube) 23/50 In 1994 the personal letters of the fascist activist Per Engdahl were made public after his death, and it was revealed that this person had joined Engdahl's pro-Nazigroup in 1942. He had raised funds for and recruited members to said group at least as late as September 1945. Since the public revelation he has said that he bitterly regrets that part of his life, calling it his greatest mistake and he subsequently wrote letters of apology to all his employees of Jewish descent. Identify the man in question? (Image: Pixabay) 24/50 Answer: Ingvar Kamprad (Image: Facebook) 25/50 He has been nicknamed by Time magazine as the Arabian Warren Buffett. In July 2005, he donated $20 million to the Louvre Museum, the largest gift ever to the museum. It will help to fund the construction of a wing for the Louvre's vast collection of Islamic art. Identify this man who has significant holdings in Citi Group? (Image: Facebook) 26/50 Answer: Al-Waleed bin Talal. (Image: Facebook) 27/50 Björgólfur Guðmundsson is former majority owner and ex chairman of now nationalised Icelandic bank Landsbanki, the second largest company in Iceland. With the demise of the Landbanki and in the wake of the 2008 Icelandic financial crisis, which threatens to blow the country off the fiscal map, what primary holding of his in UK has he decided to sell to raise money? 28/50 Answer: Sell West Ham United of which he has 95% stake. (Image: Facebook) 29/50 The company which owns the United States Patent and Trademark No. 1,139,254, sometimes known as the 'double arc', has filed multiple law suits against manufacturers such as Von Dutch, Guess, Esprit, Karen Kane and Fossil for copyright infringement of the design. Industry experts see this as the company's latest desperate move against competitors to salvage some market share since their sales have plummeted more than 40 percent since 1996. What is this patent for? 30/50 Answer: Levi’s Jeans Pocket Design (Image: Facebook) 31/50 Felix Miller and Martin Stiksel set up insine.net, an online record label that provided a platform for unsigned artists and bands. In 1999. Richard Jones started tracking what he and his friends in his university were listening to on their computers with a project he called Audioscrobbler. What did the three of the together start? (Image: Pixabay) 32/50 Answer: Last.fm | Before Last.fm integrated Richard Jones’ Audioscrobbler project, it was just another online radio station and music community site. Users still had to rate songs to define their musical profile, but the scrobbling technology gave Last.fm its unique twist. (Image: Pixabay) 33/50 The idea to create it came about in 1987 when a company study indicated that people were struggling at the dining tables because when they wanted a just a little, a whole lump would fall. Which brand was thus created? (Image: Pixabay) 34/50 Answer: Catch Salt. (Image: Pixabay) 35/50 Warner Bros. licenses it as an official brand of dog treats and as a human-consumable cookie snack. The dog treats are made by Snausages, a product of Del Monte Foods. Vanilla wafers are packaged and sold as under the brand name in the home video stores of Suncoast Motion Picture Company. What is the name of this brand? (Image: Facebook) 36/50 Answer: Scooby Snacks (Image: Facebook) 37/50 After her marriage, Rehana Farooqui changed her name to something which inspired her husband to name his company after her. Who is the husband and which company? 38/50 Answer: She named herself Mukta Ghai. Subhash Ghai named his company Mukta Arts (Image: Facebook) 39/50 Delhi with its lengthy history and historic associations has many monuments of significance; the Archaeological Survey of India recognises 175 monuments in Delhi as national heritage sites. But only three figure in the UNESCO World Heritage Site - the Red Fort and Qutab Minar are two of them. Which is the third one? 40/50 Answer: Humayun’s Tomb (Image: Reuters) 41/50 Based in Dubai Media City with eight regional offices across the sub-continent, what was established in January 2001 as a joint venture Bukhatir Investments Limited and Zee Telefilms? 42/50 Answer: Taj Television Limited which runs Ten Sports. 43/50 Dead celebrity body parts collection and sale of it is in rage what with huge returns involved. A lock of this person’s hair was sold for $100,000 last year in Dallas. Apparently it had been cut from his corpse by CIA operatives after he was killed in Bolivia. Identify the celebrity? 44/50 Answer: Che Guevara (Image: Reuters) 45/50 Its 25 years, it has had just two model changes. The very first ran from inception in 1983 till 1997. The capacity has remained the same at 796. What are we talking about? 46/50 Answer: Maruti 800 (Image: Wikipedia) 47/50 The American Dialect Society voted it as the word of the year for 2007 under the category for real estate words reflecting the preoccupation of the press and public with the deepening mortgage crisis. Which word? 48/50 Answer: Subprime. 49/50 The concept was mooted in first master plan of Delhi notified way back in 1962. The aim of the concept was to develop metropolitan areas in and around so as to divert increasing pressure of population from the region. The concept was essential in order to protect Delhi's infrastructure from excessive pressure and a planned development of the region. What Concept? 50/50 Answer: National Capital Region.