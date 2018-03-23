Moneycontrol Business Quiz #19: Test your knowledge

It is one of the oldest traditional sweet shop in India. It has catered to Mughal Emperors, Presidents and Prime Ministers of India. It was founded by Lala Sukh Lal Jain who had arrived in the walled city of Delhi from Amber. The shop is now run by his descendants. There are a couple of theories about how it got its name. According to one, it was so named by Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar himself who asked his servants to get sweets from the shop below the bell? (Image: Pixabay)