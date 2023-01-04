Microsoft’s Satya Nadella hails India's lead in digital public goods and infrastructure

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella lauded India for its own population-scale digital public goods and infrastructure. Google parent Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai hailed India’s pace at technological advancement extraordinary only two weeks back.

Nadella was speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on January 3.

“One of the things that's probably unbelievable, amazing, and great to see is India lead when it comes to digital public goods. India is building out digital infrastructure as a public good and that is a great example. India is building it out in a very enlightened way,” Nadella said while speaking about India’s National Language Translation Mission and Its own work in the language translation segment.

“For whatever size uses, language translation should be a public good that should available to every company, every citizen of India,” he had added.

Google’s Pichai who was here a couple of weeks back also met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then the telecommunications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioning that Google is working on making its text and voice internet search available in over 100 Indian languages.

During the event in Mumbai, Nadella had outlined six imperatives that would drive economic growth through technology in India, surrounding several of Microsoft’s products. Some of these imperatives include migrating to cloud, unifying data and applying AI models, empowering fusion teams of tech and non-tech domain experts and re-energising workforces to name a few.

Both Nadella and Pichai were awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in October 2022.