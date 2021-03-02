English
Merck to help produce J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine.

Associated Press
March 02, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
A Biden administration official says drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly-approved coronavirus vaccine.

The official spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and only produced 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Joe Biden #Johnson & Johnson #Merck #United States
first published: Mar 2, 2021 07:14 pm

