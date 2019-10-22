App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MBA student bags Rs 2.5 lakh monthly stipend at XLRI's summer internship placement: Report

While the average stipend offered in 2018 stood at Rs 1.07 lakh per month, in 2019 the average stipend went up to Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has announced that an MBA student of the institute has bagged an internship offer with a monthly stipend of Rs 2.5 lakh, Mint reported.

The stipend was offered by a recruiter in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, the report added. The batch of 361 students saw a 100 percent placement with an uptick in the average stipend offered by recruiters. While the average stipend offered in 2018 stood at Rs 1.07 lakh per month, in 2019, the average stipend went up to Rs 1.2 lakh per month.

All in all, 86 companies were a part of the placement process, with 11 new recruiters looking to hire interns. The highest number of offers came from Amazon, while Bain & Co., Adani Group and PhonePe featured on the list of first-time recruiters.

Close

The management institute's director, Fr. P Christie, told the paper that the year has been a good one as far as summer internship recruitment is concerned. XLRI recently wrapped up the summer internship placement process for the 2019-2021 batch within merely two days.

related news

The report additionally said that there was an increasing number of offers from the e-commerce sector players led by Amazon.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 09:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #jobs #XLRI Jamshedpur

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.