App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

May spot power price falls 29% to Rs 3.34 per unit

'The average Market Clearing Price (MCP) at Rs 3.34 per unit (in May 2019) declined 29 per cent over 4.67 per unit in May 2018 mainly on account of reduced demand in the short-term market,' the IEX said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Average spot power price fell by 29 per cent to Rs 3.34 per unit in May compared to the year-ago month, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said June 6.

With trading of 3,772 million units (MU) of electricity, the volume in the day-ahead-market (DAM) fell 6 per cent on month-on-month basis, while the fall was 23 per cent on year-on-year basis. On a daily average basis, around 122 MUs were traded in May 2019, the exchange said.

"The average Market Clearing Price (MCP) at Rs 3.34 per unit (in May 2019) declined 29 per cent over 4.67 per unit in May 2018 mainly on account of reduced demand in the short-term market," the IEX said.

Close

Among the key reasons for decline in volume is the fact that availability from long term sources was higher in May 2019. Hydro, wind, solar and coal generation availability was higher by 31 per cent, 32 per cent, 48 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively, IEX said citing National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) data.

related news

Further, several imported coal plants were fully operational which was not the case last year.

"Thus, higher availability from long-term sources and better domestic coal availability resulted in lower demand for power in the market," IEX said.

According to the NLDC data, the all India peak demand met reached a new high of 183 GW in May 2019, an increase of 7 per cent over 171 GW peak demand met in May 2018.

On an all India basis, the energy met was 118 billion units (BU) in May 2019. It is a rise of 4 per cent compared to 113 BU last year.

The electricity market at IEX – the day-ahead-market (DAM) and term-ahead-market (TAM) combined traded 4,090 MU saw 21 per cent decline over 5,169 MU traded in May 2018.

A total of 5,50,952 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded on May 29. Out of them 4,16,264 were non-solar and 1,34,688 solar certificates.

"The trade saw an increase of 145 per cent on m-o-m basis and a decline of 23 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. Both non-solar and solar RECs continued to see low supply situation with buy bids exceeding the sell bids due to very low inventory," the statement said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Indian Energy Exchange #spot power price

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.