Maruti Suzuki raises prices, select models to be costlier by up to Rs 10,000

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on January 27 said it has increased prices of select models by up to Rs 10,000 with immediate effect to offset the impact of rising input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges up to 4.7 per cent (ex-showroom Delhi) and are effective from January, 27 2020, MSI said in a statement.

The price of entry level model Alto range has gone up in the range of Rs 9,000-6,000, S-Presso between Rs 1,500 to 8,000, WagonR between Rs 1,500 and Rs 4,000.

The company has also increased the price of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga between Rs 4,000-10,000, Baleno by Rs 3,000 to 8,000 and XL6 by up to Rs 5,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).