App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street slips as bank earnings disappoint

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.53 points, or 0.1%, to 26,384.77, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.06%, to 2,905.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.15 points, or 0.1%, to 7,976.01.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Wall Street lost ground on Monday, dragged down by financials as underwhelming bank earnings curbed investor enthusiasm.

But while all three major US stock indexes edged lower, the S&P 500 remained within a percent of its record high.

Following a January-March rally that marked the US stock market's best quarterly performance in nearly a decade, stocks had been in a holding pattern in April ahead of first quarter reporting season.

Goldman Sachs dipped 3.8% after the investment bank's first quarter revenue came in below analyst expectations.

related news

Citigroup Inc posted higher-than-expected earnings as cost-cutting offset falling revenues. Its shares ended the session nominally lower, dropping 0.1%.

"We're coming off of a strong week last week," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "So any bad news or earnings reports this week, such as we saw with Goldman and Citigroup, is going to take away some of that momentum."

With first quarter reporting season shifting into high gear, analysts now see S&P 500 companies posting a 2.1% year-on-year decline in profits. While an improvement over recent estimates, it would still mark the first annual decline in earnings since 2016.

"We'll get a clearer sense as we move through the week," Sroka added. "As we move into other sectors we'll get a clearer picture of corporate earnings and the economy."

Bank of America Co, Morgan Stanley, Netflix Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Textron Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Schlumberger NV and American Express Co are among the closely-watched earnings expected this holiday-shortened week.

Aside from earnings, "we still have to be watchful for global geopolitical events such as the U.S.-China trade discussion," warned Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.

Sources said U.S. negotiators have softened their demands that China curb industrial subsidies as a condition for a trade deal, marking a retreat from a core U.S. objective.

"It's a net positive," Stovall said. "The president wants to get some sort of deal signed so he can move on."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.53 points, or 0.1%, to 26,384.77, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.06%, to 2,905.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.15 points, or 0.1%, to 7,976.01.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, six ended the session in the red.

Financials were the biggest percentage losers, closing down 0.6% and snapping their three-day winning streak.

Waste Management Inc rose 2.4% following its announcement that it would buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc for about $3 billion.

Boeing Co slid 1.1% after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the planemaker should fix and "rebrand" its 737 MAX jet.

Lyft Inc extended its slide, falling 6.3%. The ride-hailing platform, which had its market debut in March, is now trading about 22% below its $72 offer price.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.57-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 46 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.75 billion shares, compared to the 6.91 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:25 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB suffer seventh defeat as MI win by 5 wickets

Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Ishaan Khatter's bike towed from no parking zone, actor pays fine

Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on SC/ST Reservation in Promotion for ...

Americans, Frequent Visitors to Notre-Dame Cathedral, Begin Fundraisin ...

A Handwritten Letter Written By Drake To His Mother Up for Auction

Viewpoint: Can Post-Poll Alliances Dictate Verdict 2019?

'History Up in Flames’: Parisians in Shock as Blaze Ravages Notre-Da ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Declare Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year S ...

Telangana Board to Announce TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 on Apr ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Announced on Ap ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? H ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayaw ...

Exports grow 11% in March; trade deficit narrows

Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on Wednesday

It's The Economy: Sharp fall in private sector investments, exports la ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

CNBCTV18 Market Live: BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty set for positive start; Je ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 16

Top stocks to watch out for on April 16: Jet Airways, Wipro, Indiabull ...

Oil price rally stalls on talk of OPEC+ boosting output

Congress opposes citizenship bill: Will Priyanka Gandhi's Silchar road ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Jet Airways crisis: International operations to remain grounded till 1 ...

Huge fire engulfs Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris; firefighters tackle b ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.