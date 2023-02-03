English
    Government asks Vi to convert Rs 16,100 crore worth of debt into equity

    The company has been directed to issue 16.13 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each, it said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
    Beleaguered telecom major Vodafone Idea (rebranded as Vi), in an exchange filing on February 3, said the government has asked a part of the dues it owed to the exchequer into equity in the government’s name.

    “It is hereby informed that Ministry of Communications, Government of India has…[directed] the company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India,” said the company.

    The total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 16,133.18 crore. The company has been directed to issue 16.13 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 each, it said.

    On February 3, the stock ended the day at Rs 6.89.