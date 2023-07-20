Union Bank of India’s Q1 standalone PAT doubles to Rs 3,236 crore

Union Bank-of India

Union Bank of India on July 20 reported a more than 107 percent on-year rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,236.44 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

In the similar period last year, the state-owned lender reported Rs 1,558.46 crore profit.

On a sequential basis, net profit rose 16.32 percent, Union Bank of India said in an exchange filing.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)