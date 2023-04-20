English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    TTK Healthcare falls 4% as board approves voluntary delisting of shares

    TTK Healthcare's delisting is aimed at streamlining its business strategy by expanding into new categories and businesses with each having their distinct risk profiles and funding requirements.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Over the last several quarters, the company's operating margins have fluctuated between 4 and 9 percent.

    Shares of TTK Healthcare fell over 4 percent in trade on April 20 after the company's board approved the voluntary delisting of equity shares.

    Since the floor price for the delisting offer was fixed at Rs 1,051.31 per share, reflecting a discount of around 20 percent from the stock's closing price on Wednesday, it dented investor sentiment.

    As a result, investors dumped the stock and at 02.07 pm, shares of TTK Healthcare were trading 2.22 percent at Rs 1,279.90 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Last year, the company withdrew from its human pharma business and now focuses solely on consumer product lines such as Eva women's deodorant, Good Home home care brand, and Skore condoms. These products operate in a fiercely competitive environment and generate only a single-digit margin. Consequently, the management has chosen to delist the company, citing this as one of the primary reasons.

    Related stories

    Over the last several quarters, the company's operating margins have fluctuated between 4 and 9 percent.

    Furthermore, the company's promoters believe any long-term business strategy would require streamlining some operations while expanding into new categories and businesses, each with distinct risk profiles and funding requirements.

    “It wouldn’t be fair to subject public shareholders to all these uncertainties, and thus provide them an exit opportunity through a delisting offer,” the company had said in an exchange filing earlier.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Delisting #delisting floor price #floor price #TTK Healthcare
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 02:22 pm