English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    TRF shares freeze at 5% upper circuit after Tata Steel invests Rs 165 crore

    Through the buying of NCRPS, Tata Steel will assist its associate company TRF in meeting its additional working capital requirements, repaying the whole or a part of the existing debts, and other general corporate purposes.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 09, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Group company TRF's share price was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after Tata Steel, the promoter, invested Rs 165 crore in the company for its working capital requirements.

    The stock remained on buyers' radar throughout the session as it opened at Rs 140.85 and got immediately locked in at Rs 141.45, up 5 percent on the BSE.

    The material handling equipment manufacturer in its BSE filing said on June 8, "Tata Steel has acquired 16.5 crore, 12.17% (effective yield) non-cumulative, non-convertible, non-participating, redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) of face value Rs 10 each of the company," thereby investing Rs 165 crore.

    At present and before this investment, Tata Steel as a promoter held a 34.11 percent equity stake in TRF, and also has 25 crore non-convertible redeemable preference shares and 2.5 crore, 11.25 percent optionally convertible redeemable preference shares (OCRPS) of the company.

    Through the buying of NCRPS, Tata Steel will assist its associate company TRF in meeting its additional working capital requirements, repaying the whole or a part of the existing debts, and other general corporate purposes.

    Close

    Related stories

    TRF is engaged in the business of designing & manufacturing the bulk material handling systems and equipment for core sector industries such as power, ports, steel, mining, and cement for projects undertaken on a Turnkey basis.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Steel #TRF
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 04:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.