    Top Performing smallcases of July 2022

    July saw some volatility and had its first week in red but investors persisted and bought smallcases. Here are some of the Top Performing smallcases for July 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    Top Performers

    Top Performers


    July started off by ending on a positive note with crude oil prices facing a slippage. The banking stocks also played an important role in leading the markets up. The second week of July saw the Indian share markets lose their gains due to fears that the US Federal Reserve would step forward with more aggressive rate hikes because of the soaring inflation. It was also projected that the Reserve Bank of India would hike rates due to strong domestic inflation. The third week of July saw Indian share markets ending positively. The week cruised through the volatility faced by the markets due to weak global cues. Furthermore, investor sentiments were lifted as FIIs seemed to return to the Indian markets. In the final week of July, Indian share markets ended on a strong positive note. This was due to index heavyweight stocks being rallied and the fact that investors were relieved by Jerome Powell’s comments on recession.

    Smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long-term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. Smallcases have successfully brought a different flavour to investing making access easy across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

    Cyclical Bets Smallcase
    - Managed by: Green Portfolio
    - Returns: 13.10%
    - Strategy:
    - Small-cap
    - This smallcase focusses on cyclical sectors which have staged a turnaround and expected to do well
    - This smallcase comprises of a diversified list of 15-20 stocks of different sectors that are in the early stage of turnaround and expected to do well in the medium and long-term

    Cyclical Bets Smallcase smallcase by Aurum


    Multiplier
    - Managed by: Tejimandi
    - Returns: 12.52%
    - Strategy:
    - Small-cap
    - Concentrated portfolio of small and midcap stocks that are likely to show non-linear growth
    - This smallcase looks for companies with a superior track record of capital allocation and excellent corporate governance

    Multiplier smallcase by Teji Mandi

    Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio
    - Managed by: Niveshaay
    - Returns: 11.69%
    - Strategy:
    - Small-cap
    - This portfolio contains mid and small cap size companies available at reasonable valuations with strong market hold
    - This portfolio comprised of basket of 15-20 small and mid cap focused stocks with great business potential

    Mid and Small Cap Focused Portfolio smallcase by Niveshaay


    Listed Venture Capital
    - Managed by: Lotusdew
    - Returns: 10.27%
    - Strategy:
    - Small-cap
    - Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow
    - Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist
    - Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy

    Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth


    Smallcap Compounders
    - Managed by: Green Portfolio
    - Returns: 9.25%
    - Strategy:
    - Small-cap
    - Invest in SmallCap stocks which can generate multifold returns
    - This smallcase comprises of companies with Rs. 200 crore- Rs. 3000 crore Market Cap

    Smallcap Compounders smallcase by Green Portfolio

    To read more about smallcase on MoneyControl, click here.
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 04:32 pm
