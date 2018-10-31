Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market has seen consolidation on Tuesday after a day of massive rally, with the benchmark indices falling half a percent each. However, the broader markets outperformed frontline indices with the Nifty Midcap rising 0.7 percent.

Oil marketing companies, banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries pulled the Nifty50 below 10,200 levels.

Experts advised to stay neutral on the Nifty for the time being unless it decisively crosses 10,290 levels.

The Nifty50 after a negative start managed to show some recovery in first hour of trade itself and hit an intraday high of 10,285.10, but wiped out those gains in late morning deals and gradually extended losses to hit day's low of 10,175.35 in late trade.

India VIX moved up by 3.27 percent to 20.47 levels. VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to confirm the short term reversal and a decent bounce back after the sharp cut of last two months.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 556, target of Rs 580

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 357

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1580, target of Rs 1640

Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 223, target of Rs 236

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 439, target of Rs 460

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 980

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2550 and target of Rs 2700

Buy Tata Elxsi with stop loss at Rs 980 and target of Rs 1070

Buy V-Guard Industries with stop loss at Rs 178 and target of Rs 190

Sell Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 372 and target of Rs 354

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 590 and target of Rs 630

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1146 and target of Rs 1200

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 87 and target of Rs 95

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 545 and target of Rs 595

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​