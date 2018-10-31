App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 556, target of Rs 580, Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 357 and Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1580, target of Rs 1640.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market has seen consolidation on Tuesday after a day of massive rally, with the benchmark indices falling half a percent each. However, the broader markets outperformed frontline indices with the Nifty Midcap rising 0.7 percent.

Oil marketing companies, banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries pulled the Nifty50 below 10,200 levels.

Experts advised to stay neutral on the Nifty for the time being unless it decisively crosses 10,290 levels.

The Nifty50 after a negative start managed to show some recovery in first hour of trade itself and hit an intraday high of 10,285.10, but wiped out those gains in late morning deals and gradually extended losses to hit day's low of 10,175.35 in late trade.

related news

India VIX moved up by 3.27 percent to 20.47 levels. VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to confirm the short term reversal and a decent bounce back after the sharp cut of last two months.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: 

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 556, target of Rs 580

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 357

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1580, target of Rs 1640

Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 223, target of Rs 236

Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 439, target of Rs 460

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 980

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2550 and target of Rs 2700

Buy Tata Elxsi with stop loss at Rs 980 and target of Rs 1070

Buy V-Guard Industries with stop loss at Rs 178 and target of Rs 190

Sell Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 372 and target of Rs 354

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 590 and target of Rs 630

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1146 and target of Rs 1200

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 87 and target of Rs 95

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 545 and target of Rs 595

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 08:45 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.