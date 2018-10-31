Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 556, target of Rs 580, Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 357 and Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1580, target of Rs 1640.
The market has seen consolidation on Tuesday after a day of massive rally, with the benchmark indices falling half a percent each. However, the broader markets outperformed frontline indices with the Nifty Midcap rising 0.7 percent.
Oil marketing companies, banking & financials and index heavyweight Reliance Industries pulled the Nifty50 below 10,200 levels.
Experts advised to stay neutral on the Nifty for the time being unless it decisively crosses 10,290 levels.
The Nifty50 after a negative start managed to show some recovery in first hour of trade itself and hit an intraday high of 10,285.10, but wiped out those gains in late morning deals and gradually extended losses to hit day's low of 10,175.35 in late trade.
India VIX moved up by 3.27 percent to 20.47 levels. VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to confirm the short term reversal and a decent bounce back after the sharp cut of last two months.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 556, target of Rs 580
Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 340, target of Rs 357
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1580, target of Rs 1640
Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 223, target of Rs 236
Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 439, target of Rs 460
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 980
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2550 and target of Rs 2700
Buy Tata Elxsi with stop loss at Rs 980 and target of Rs 1070
Buy V-Guard Industries with stop loss at Rs 178 and target of Rs 190
Sell Max Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 372 and target of Rs 354
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 590 and target of Rs 630
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1146 and target of Rs 1200
Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 87 and target of Rs 95
Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 545 and target of Rs 595Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.