Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Benchmark indices started the week on a positive note with the Nifty50 reclaiming 11,700 levels, driven by banks, auto, metals and select technology stocks. BSE Sensex rose 138.73 points to close at 38,905.84 while the Nifty50 gained 46.90 points at 11,690.40 and formed bullish candle on daily charts.
According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,657.47, followed by 11,624.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,713.87 and 11,737.43.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,104.25, up 165.70 points on April 15. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,961.17, followed by 29,818.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,205.17, followed by 30,306.13.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Ajanta Pharma with stop loss at Rs 1018 and target of Rs 1038
Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 287 and target of Rs 297
Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1722 and target of Rs 1760
Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1662 and target of Rs 1690
Sell Can Fin Homes with stop loss at Rs 349 and target of Rs 340
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 732 and target of Rs 775
Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1729 and target of Rs 1780
Buy GSFC above Rs 108 with stop loss of Rs 105.5 and target of Rs 113
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1358 and target of Rs 1410
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy JSW Steel with target at Rs 298 and stop loss at Rs 289
Buy Raymond with target at Rs 820 and stop loss at Rs 787
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with target at Rs 155 and stop loss at Rs 148
Sell DCB Bank with target at Rs 186 and stop loss at Rs 195Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.