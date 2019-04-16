App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying JSW Steel with target at Rs 298 and stop loss at Rs 289, Raymond with target at Rs 820 and stop loss at Rs 787 and L&T Finance Holdings with target at Rs 155 and stop loss at Rs 148.

Benchmark indices started the week on a positive note with the Nifty50 reclaiming 11,700 levels, driven by banks, auto, metals and select technology stocks. BSE Sensex rose 138.73 points to close at 38,905.84 while the Nifty50 gained 46.90 points at 11,690.40 and formed bullish candle on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,657.47, followed by 11,624.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,713.87 and 11,737.43.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,104.25, up 165.70 points on April 15. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,961.17, followed by 29,818.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,205.17, followed by 30,306.13.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma with stop loss at Rs 1018 and target of Rs 1038

Buy JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 287 and target of Rs 297

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1722 and target of Rs 1760

Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1662 and target of Rs 1690

Sell Can Fin Homes with stop loss at Rs 349 and target of Rs 340

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 732 and target of Rs 775

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1729 and target of Rs 1780

Buy GSFC above Rs 108 with stop loss of Rs 105.5 and target of Rs 113

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1358 and target of Rs 1410

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy JSW Steel with target at Rs 298 and stop loss at Rs 289

Buy Raymond with target at Rs 820 and stop loss at Rs 787

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with target at Rs 155 and stop loss at Rs 148

Sell DCB Bank with target at Rs 186 and stop loss at Rs 195

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
