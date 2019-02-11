Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Nifty remained in the grip of bears throughout February 8. It closed below its crucial 5-days exponential moving average placed at 10,967 and made a bearish candle after forming a Doji candle that indicated a possible reversal in the trend.

Nifty opened at 11,023 and rose to an intraday high of 11,041, but then bears pushed the index below 11,000 to close at 10,943, down 125 points.

India VIX moved up 0.87 percent at 15.58. VIX needs to hold below 16 to extend Nifty's positive momentum with a hold above 10,985.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,899, followed by 10,854.4. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,014.7 and 11,085.8.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,294.4. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,183.03, followed by 27,071.66. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,443.93, followed by 27,593.46.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1285, target of Rs 1340

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 817, target of Rs 792

Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 770, target of Rs 745

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 670, target of Rs 642

Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 405, target of Rs 385

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Repco Home Finance with stop loss at Rs 390 and target of Rs 370

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 695 and target of Rs 665

Sell JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 269 and target of Rs 258

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2670 and target of Rs 2750

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 1040 and target of Rs 1075

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 19080 and target of Rs 18500

Sell Britannia Industries below Rs 3090 with stop loss of Rs 3130 and target of Rs 3010

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 799 and target of Rs 835

Sell Escorts around Rs 663 - 664 with stop loss of Rs 677 and target of Rs 640

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​