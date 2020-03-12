Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests selling Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 760 for target of Rs 725 and Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 458 for target of Rs 435.
Benchmark indices witnessed a volatile day of trade on March 11 but managed to end the day in the green with the Sensex ending 62.45 points higher at 35,697.40 while Nifty was up 6.90 points to end at 10,458.40.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,346.57, followed by 10,234.73. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,557.67 and 10,656.93.
The Bank Nifty gained 0.10 percent to close at 26,487.80. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,217.46, followed by 25,947.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,774.76 and 27,061.73.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 396, target of Rs 420
Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 965, target of Rs 1010
Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 870, target of Rs 800
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target of Rs 285
Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 70, target of Rs 57
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1225
Sell Piramal Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 1240 and target of Rs 1200
Sell Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 120 and target of Rs 110
Sell GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 94 and target of Rs 82
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 760 for target of Rs 725
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 458 for target of Rs 435
Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 649 for target of Rs 622
Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 141 for target of Rs 130
