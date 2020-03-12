Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices witnessed a volatile day of trade on March 11 but managed to end the day in the green with the Sensex ending 62.45 points higher at 35,697.40 while Nifty was up 6.90 points to end at 10,458.40.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 10,346.57, followed by 10,234.73. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,557.67 and 10,656.93.

The Bank Nifty gained 0.10 percent to close at 26,487.80. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,217.46, followed by 25,947.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,774.76 and 27,061.73.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 396, target of Rs 420

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 965, target of Rs 1010

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 870, target of Rs 800

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target of Rs 285

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 70, target of Rs 57

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1270 and target of Rs 1225

Sell Piramal Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 1240 and target of Rs 1200

Sell Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 120 and target of Rs 110

Sell GAIL India with stop loss at Rs 94 and target of Rs 82

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 760 for target of Rs 725

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 458 for target of Rs 435

Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 649 for target of Rs 622

Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 141 for target of Rs 130

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​