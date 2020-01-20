App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 264 and target of Rs 279 and Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1490 and target of Rs 1535.

The Indian market scaled new peaks in the week ended January 17 with Sensex climbing Mount 42k for the first time. Optimism over the upcoming Budget on February 1 and the ongoing Q3 earnings season helped bulls maintain their hold on the D-Street.

The rally finally seems to be getting broad-based as Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices managed to outperform the frontliners. Both indices logged 4 percent gains in the week gone by, compared to the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 which gained 0.8 percent each.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,320.63, followed by 12,288.97. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,384.73 and 12,417.17.

The Nifty Bank ended 0.83 percent lower at 31,590.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,432.93 followed by 31,275.17. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,761.03 and 31,931.37.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Vinati Organics with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2175

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 224, target of Rs 238

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3000, target of Rs 3120

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 459, target of Rs 443

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 180, target of Rs 168

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 264 and target of Rs 279

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss at Rs 1490 and target of Rs 1535

Buy Lupin with stop loss at Rs 758 and target of Rs 789

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss at Rs 226 and target of Rs 204

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 133 for target of Rs 145

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 750 and target of Rs 810

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 353.5 for target of Rs 376

Buy Century Ply with a stop loss of Rs 165 for target of Rs 180

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

