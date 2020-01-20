Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian market scaled new peaks in the week ended January 17 with Sensex climbing Mount 42k for the first time. Optimism over the upcoming Budget on February 1 and the ongoing Q3 earnings season helped bulls maintain their hold on the D-Street.

The rally finally seems to be getting broad-based as Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices managed to outperform the frontliners. Both indices logged 4 percent gains in the week gone by, compared to the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 which gained 0.8 percent each.