Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Market benchmarks fell for the fifth consecutive session on February 27 as investors continued selling riskier equities as concerns over coronavirus outbreak impacting global economic growth refused to fade away. Sensex shut shop at 39,745.66, down 143 points or 0.36 percent, while Nifty ended at 11,633.30 with a loss of 45 points or 0.39 percent.

The market will continue to react to news around coronavirus in the near-term while Q3 GDP numbers will also be on investors' radar, said experts.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,558.73, followed by 11,484.17. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,685.83 and 11,738.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,187, down 0.40 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,976.83, followed by 29,766.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,334.54 and 30,482.07.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3100, target of Rs 3175

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 480, target of Rs 505

Sell Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1000, target of Rs 950

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 342, target of Rs 326

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 157, target of Rs 144

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss below Rs 570 for target of Rs 590

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 505 for target of Rs 470

Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 236 for target of Rs 220

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 526 for target of Rs 502















Buy Asian Paints with target at Rs 1880 and stop loss at Rs 1830

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 750 and stop loss at Rs 730



Sell Mindtree with target at Rs 950 and stop loss at Rs 1000



Sell Tata Chemicals with target at Rs 700 and stop loss at Rs 738















The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​