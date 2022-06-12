English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Top-10 most valued firms lose over Rs 2.29 lakh crore in m-cap

    In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

    PTI
    June 12, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The market capitalisation (m-cap) of the top-10 most valued companies eroded by over Rs 2.29 lakh crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation taking the biggest hit. On a weekly basis, the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling.

    The Sensex tumbled 1,465.79 points or 2.63 per cent, while the Nifty lost 382.50 points or 2.31 per cent as investors rushed to safer assets because elevated crude oil prices triggered inflation fears. On a weekly basis, the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy selling.

    Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap fell by Rs 44,311.19 crore to Rs 18,36,039.28 crore. IT bellwethers TCS and Infosys lost Rs 45,746.13 crore from their cumulative market cap. The valuation of TCS stood at Rs 12,31,398.85 crore, while that of Infosys was Rs 6,21,502.63 crore.

    The country's top lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI saw a cumulative erosion of Rs 34,970.26 crore in their market capitalisation. HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by Rs 16,433.92 crore to Rs 7,49,880.79 crore.

    The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) plunged by Rs 2,231.15 crore to Rs 4,12,138.56 crore, and that of ICICI Bank slumped by Rs 16,305.19 crore to Rs 5,00,744.27 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) tanked by Rs 21,674.98 crore to Rs 5,16,886.58 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) declined by Rs 57,272.85 crore to Rs 4,48,885.09 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    HDFC's valuation slipped by Rs 17,879.22 crore to Rs 3,95,420.14 crore. Telecom major Bharti Airtel also witnessed a dip of Rs 7,359.31 crore from its market valuation, which stood at Rs 3,69,613.44 crore.

    In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #business news #Companies #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #ICICI Bank #Infosys #LIC #market capitalisation #Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) #SBI #TCS
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 06:25 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.