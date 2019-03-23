App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 30 stocks made most of the bull run, rallied 30-99% in a month

The most favoured stocks in this run were among midcaps and smallcaps

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

With D-Street riding a crest, stocks across sectors posted handsome gains.

In the BSE 500 index, which gained 9 percent in 1 month, 30 stocks rallied in the range of 30 percent to 99 percent, which also include stocks that singed in September and October due to factors such as corporate governance issues, liquidity crisis and mixed earnings.

Suzlon Energy, Manpasand Beverages, Dilip Buildcon, Edelweiss Financial, CG Power, Bombay Dyeing, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, Mahindra Holidays, NBCC, IRB Infrastructure, Just Dial, ICICI Securities, Kalpataru Power Transmission and Can Fin Homes were among the top 30 stocks.

Image122032019

related news

On hopes of Modi government returning to power, FIIs are also in a bullish mood.

"After the clarity on the election results and earnings pickup, we feel, FIIs will do historic investments this year," Foram Parekh, Fundamental Analyst – Equity, Indiabulls Ventures, told Moneycontrol.

The most favoured stocks in this run were among midcaps and smallcaps.

In Nifty50, top four stocks were from PSU segment. They were HPCL (up 35 percent), IOC (up 29 percent), BPCL (21 percent) and NTPC (21 percent) while the rest five among top 10 stocks were from banking and financial segment. Yes Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI gained 15-17 percent.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 09:21 am

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malinga to Retire After 2020 T20I World Cup

#YourCallonCN: Which Team is The Favourite to Clinch The IPL 2019 Trop ...

Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Poi ...

Hurriyat Hurdle, Cold Shoulder and Peace Note: The Last 24 Hours in In ...

Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't ...

Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu ...

Ducati Do-It-Yourself Discoveries Experience Announced for India

Shades Of India, Episode 152: Big Diplomatic win for India, Nirav Modi ...

In Pics, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Ha ...

Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows p ...

Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional f ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, de ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

Kangana Ranaut will have a personally, professionally and financially ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Miley Cyrus does not want the doorman to ask her for her ID, here’s ...

Priyanka Chopra clears the air on her fight with Meghan Markle but we ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.