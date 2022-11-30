Taking Stock | Record run continues; Sensex crosses 63,000, Nifty above 18,750

The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on November 30, scaling record highs amid buying across the sectors, barring PSU banks.

At close, the Sensex was up 417.81 points, or 0.67 percent, at 63,099.65 and the Nifty was up 140.30 points, or 0.75 percent, at 18,758.30.

For the month of November, the Sensex gained 3.87 percent and the Nifty 4.14 percent.

After a firm start, the market remained flat in the first half but buying in the last hour helped indices cross new milestones, with Sensex crossing 63,000 and Nifty 18,800 for the first time.

During the day, the Sensex scaled a new high of 63,303.01 and the Nifty 18,816.05.

Stocks and sectors

M&M, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement were among the top Nifty gainers. The losers included IndusInd Bank, SBI, HCL Technologies, ITC and Sun Pharma.

Except PSU bank, which was down 1.3 percent, all Nifty sectoral indices ended in the green. Auto, energy, FMCG, infra and metal indices were up 1-1.8 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose a percent and smallcap index added 0.6 percent.

On the BSE, the power index added 2.3 percent, metal index 2 percent, auto index 1.7 percent and the realty index rose 1.5 percent.