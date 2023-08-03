Taking Stock: Market flashes red again; Sensex down 542 points, Nifty below 19,400

Market Today

The Indian equity benchmarks extended the losing streak to a third day on August 3, pulled down by bank, metal, oil & gas and realty names, even as buying in pharma stocks helped trim the losses in the final hour.

At close, the Sensex was down 542.10 points, or 0.82 percent, at 65,240.68, and the Nifty was down 144.80 points, or 0.74 percent, at 19,381.70.

Amid weak global cues, the market started gap down. Extended profit booking in the second half dragged the Sensex and the Nifty below the crucial 65,000 and 19,300 levels, respectively but buying in the last hour of traded helped them recover from the dayâ€™s low.

UPL, Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, Infosys and Adani Ports.

Among sectors, the pharma index gained a percent, while bank, metal, oil & gas and realty were down 1-2 percent each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.

Adani Enterprises shares rallied more than 2 percent on August 3 after company reported 44 percent jump in its consolidated net profit of Rs 674 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 against Rs 469 crore reported last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations fell 38 percent at Rs 25,438 crore, versus Rs 40,844 crore amid correction in coal prices.

Other income of the company rose to Rs 371.5 crore in Q1 and its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 47 percent YoY to Rs 2,896 crore.

A long build-up was seen in Dixon Technologies, Laurus Lab and MRF, while a short build-up was seen in Vedanta, Godrek Properties and Delta Corp.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Sun Pharma, MRF and Vedanta.

Poonawalla Fincorp, MOIL, IDBI Bank, Lupin, Zomato Sun Pharma, Autobindo Pharma, RateGain Travel Technologies, Hindustan Copper, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for August 4

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened a gap down today and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~145 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has witnessed follow-through selling pressure and closed in the negative for the second consecutive session. On the downside, it has drifted towards a 40-day moving average (19285) which can act as an immediate support zone to watch out for. On the upside, the key hourly moving average placed in the range 19560 â€“ 19590 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone from a short-term perspective. Considering the sharp fall in the last couple of trading sessions we can expect a pullback/consolidation over the next few trading sessions. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect levels of 19100 from a short-term perspective.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed a continuation of the fall. It has closed below the 40-day moving average (44861) which is a sign of weakness. On the downside, the fall appears overstretched and hence a pullback cannot be ruled out. It can bounce till 45000 â€“ 45200 where the key hourly moving averages are placed. Overall, the trend is still negative and we expect it to drift lower to 44000 in the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.