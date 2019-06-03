App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Eicher Motors, Escorts, Dilip Buildcon, SML Isuzu, Atul Auto, NTPC

Dilip Buildcon | SML Isuzu | Atul Auto | NTPC | Tata Steel BSL | Vaibhav Global and NLC India are stocks that are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Eicher MotorsCompany's JV with Volvo Group, VE Commercial Vehicle sold 870 units in May 2019, down 37.6 percent against 1,395 units sold in the same month last year.

Escorts: Agri machinery segment sold 6,827 tractors in May, down by 18 percent against 8,325 tractors sold in May 2018. Domestic tractor sales down 19.8 percent to 6,488 tractors and exports grow 42.4 percent to 339 tractors YoY.

Atul Auto: Company sold 3,464 vehicles in May 2019, lower by 13 percent against 3,983 vehicles sold in May 2018.

SML Isuzu: Company sold 1,689 vehicles in May, higher by 17 percent over 1,442 vehicles sold in same month last year.

Dilip Buildcon: Company executed an EPC agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for Saoner-Dhapewada-Kalmeshwar-Gondkhairi, NH-547E, Package -II on EPC mode in Maharashtra.

NTPC: Unit-1 of 800 MW of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) has started its commercial operation. With this, the commercial capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group has become 800 MW, 46,525 MW and 54,326 MW, respectively.

Tata Steel BSL: NCLT approved the resolution plan submitted by Tata Steel for acquiring the controlling stake in Bhushan Energy (BEL).

Vaibhav Global: Company approved proposal to buyback 7.2 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, at a price up to Rs 1,000 per share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs 72 crore.

NLC India: NLC India achieved yet another major milestone activity by lighting up the boiler of the second unit of the upcoming 2 x 500 MW

lignite-fired Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP).

Biocon: Board fixed June 13 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares.

Seamec: Virendra Kumar Gupta, President and Chief Financial Officer resigned from the services of the company due to personal reasons.

Kwality Q4: Loss at Rs 497.55 crore versus profit Rs 1.29 crore; revenue falls to Rs 113.65 crore versus Rs 1,709 crore YoY.

UltraTech Cement: Company is proposing to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 250 crore on

private placement basis.

Ashapura Minechem: Rajnikant Pajwani resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Arshiya: Santosh Maheshwari resigned as Group President and Chief Financial Officer.

Shri Dinesh Mills: Company discontinued manufacturing of woolen & worsted fabrics at Ankleshwar and Vadodara units.

CIMMCO: Vineet Mohta resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.

TVS Electronics: Karthi Chandramouli resigned as Chief Financial Officer (key managerial personnel) of the company.

NGL Fine-Chem: Company has received SME 1 rating from CRISIL, which indicates the highest creditworthiness and considered to have an adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

 

