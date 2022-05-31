Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 46 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1,041 points or 1.9 percent to close at 55,926, while the Nifty50 surged 309 points or 1.9 percent to 16,661, and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,547, followed by 16,432. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,736 and 16,810.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were lower in Tuesday morning trade as investors watched for market reaction to the release of official Chinese factory activity data for May. Mainland Chinese stocks nudged lower as the Shanghai Composite sat below the flatline while the Shenzhen Component dipped 0.135 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.15 percent lower.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.27 percent, while the Topix index declined 0.29 percent. Over in South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.08 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 46 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,601 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices rise after EU bans most Russian crude imports

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the European Union agreed to slash oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022, fuelling worries of a tighter market already strained for supply amid rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season.

Brent crude futures for July, which expires on Tuesday, gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel at 0054 GMT. The more active August contract rose 33 cents to $117.93. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $117.31 a barrel, up $2.24 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.

LIC net profit drops 17% in Q4 to Rs 2,409 crore

State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on May 30 reported a net profit of Rs 2,409 crore for the quarter ending March 2022, which was 17.41 percent lower as compared to Rs 2,917.33 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company's net profit for the entire fiscal was reported as Rs 4,043.12 crore, which was 39.4 percent higher as compared to Rs 2,900.56 crore in FY21. The total revenue in Q4 FY22 came in at Rs 2,11,471 crore, which was 11.64 percent higher as compared to Rs 1,89,176 crore-revenue reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

India's Jan-March GDP growth seen at one-year low on weak consumption

Soaring prices and the subsequent hit to consumer spending and investments are likely to further dampen India's economy, as the central bank faces a finely balanced struggle to tame inflation via rate hikes without hurting economic growth, economists said.

Asia's third-largest economy probably grew 4 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed last week. That would be the slowest pace in a year, following 5.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Japan's April factory output slumps in worrying sign for economy

Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy.

Factory output dropped 1.3 percent in April from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery. It was the first fall in three months and much weaker than a 0.2 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

IRCTC net profit doubles to Rs 216 crore in Q4, revenue increases to Rs 690.9 crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on May 30 posted a profit of Rs 216 crore in the quarter ending March 2022, which was over twice as compared to Rs 106.6 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The revenue in Q4 FY22 also doubled to 690.9 crore, as compared to Rs 338.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The EBITDA was up 92 percent YoY at Rs 278.5 crore, as compared to Rs 145 crore in the same period of the past fiscal. The EBITDA margin, at 40.3 percent, was marginally lower as compared to 42.8 percent in the year-ago period.

If inflation doesn't go away, we need to raise rates a lot higher: Fed's Waller

The Federal Reserve needs to move interest rates much higher and soon if high inflation does not begin to subside, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday.

"If inflation doesn't go away, that... rate is going a lot higher, and soon," Waller said following a speech given to the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability in Frankfurt, Germany. "We are not going to sit there and wait six months...I am advocating 50 on the table every meeting until we see substantial reductions in inflation. Until we get that, I don't see the point of stopping."

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time since April 28 this year, buying shares worth Rs 502.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,524.49 crore worth of shares on May 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

South Korea's April factory output shrinks most in 2 yrs, service output expands

South Korea's April factory output shrank by the most in nearly two years, though the service sector held firm, government data showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production in April decreased by a seasonally-adjusted 3.3 percent from a month earlier, shrinking for the first time in seven months and marking the biggest decline since May 2020. Meanwhile, service sector output rose 1.4 percent, extending gains to a second straight month.

