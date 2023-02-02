English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

    Stock Market News: In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed just 158 points (0.27 percent) higher at 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points (0.26 percent) to settle at 17,616

    Sandip Das
    February 02, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST
    Stock Market News:

    Stock Market News:

    The market is expected to open in the red on February 2 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 84 points.

    In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed just 158 points (0.27 percent) higher at 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points (0.26 percent) to settle at 17,616 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with long upper and lower shadow which resembles High Wave kind of pattern, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about future market trend.

    As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,411, followed by 17,265, and 17,028. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,884, followed by 18,030 and 18,266.

    Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: