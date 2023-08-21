Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed after China trims 1-year lending rate

August 21, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

World equity markets, including India, are under the grip of a sharp rise in US bond yields which has led to currency depreciation in China and other emerging markets. This has prompted investors to park their funds in safe haven dollar securities by exiting risky equity assets. The consolidation phase in local markets could continue for some more time as worries over further interest rate hikes in the US and other key economies coupled with higher inflation and slowing growth in China would curb appetite for equity as an asset class in the near term. A sharp fall in tech-heavy Nasdaq triggered a sell-off in domestic IT stocks, while other sectors too came under selling pressure due to weak global cues.

Technically, on daily and intraday charts, the Nifty is holding a lower top formation and on weekly charts it has formed a small bearish candle, which is largely negative. However, on the lower side it is consistently taking support near the 50-day SMA or 19250/64750 (Simple Moving Average). A fresh sell off could be seen only after the dismissal of the 50 day SMA or 19250 level, below which the index could slip till 19200-19100. On the flip side, 19400 would act as a key resistance level for the bulls and above the same, the index could rise till 19450-19500. In the case of Bank Nifty, weak sentiment is likely to continue till the time the index is trading below 44100. Below which, it could slip till 43500 – 43200. On the flip side, above 44100 it could move up till 44400-44600.