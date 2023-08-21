English
    Aug 21, 2023 / 07:53 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed after China trims 1-year lending rate

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets stumbled on Monday after China delivered a smaller cut to lending rates than markets had counted on, continuing Beijing's run of disappointing stimulus steps. Wall Street ended mixed Friday and U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after a recent surge and as investors awaited further interest rate insight from the Federal Reserve next week.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex64,948.66-202.36 -0.31%
      Nifty 5019,310.150.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,851.050.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 19,310.15 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Aug 21, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,577.4097.70 +3.94%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,927.05-64.00 -2.14%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4603.8510.40 +0.23%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30604.00-456.20 -1.47%


    • August 21, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities

      World equity markets, including India, are under the grip of a sharp rise in US bond yields which has led to currency depreciation in China and other emerging markets. This has prompted investors to park their funds in safe haven dollar securities by exiting risky equity assets. The consolidation phase in local markets could continue for some more time as worries over further interest rate hikes in the US and other key economies coupled with higher inflation and slowing growth in China would curb appetite for equity as an asset class in the near term. A sharp fall in tech-heavy Nasdaq triggered a sell-off in domestic IT stocks, while other sectors too came under selling pressure due to weak global cues.

      Technically, on daily and intraday charts, the Nifty is holding a lower top formation and on weekly charts it has formed a small bearish candle, which is largely negative. However, on the lower side it is consistently taking support near the 50-day SMA or 19250/64750 (Simple Moving Average). A fresh sell off could be seen only after the dismissal of the 50 day SMA or 19250 level, below which the index could slip till 19200-19100. On the flip side, 19400 would act as a key resistance level for the bulls and above the same, the index could rise till 19450-19500. In the case of Bank Nifty, weak sentiment is likely to continue till the time the index is trading below 44100. Below which, it could slip till 43500 – 43200. On the flip side, above 44100 it could move up till 44400-44600.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jio Financial Services to list today

      Jio Financial Services (JFS), the entity which was demerged from Reliance Industries last month, is set to be listed on the bourses on August 21.

      JFS will continue to remain in the indices of FTSE Russell, and will also be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. The addition to the MSCI Global Index will come into effect from August 23.

      FTSE said it has reversed the decision to drop JFS from its indices from August 22, as it was reported earlier.

      Jio Financial Services is currently listed under a dummy ticker after its price discovery at Rs 261.85 but there is no trading happening in the scrip. Read More

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

      With a cautious mood prevailing in the market, foreign investors may continue to exit risky assets from emerging markets given the upheaval in the global currency markets amid a sharp spike in US bond yields. Although India offers some stability on the economy front, global challenges like rising inflation, higher interest rate scenario, and China's worsening economic situation are the negative catalysts that could dampen the sentiment in the near term.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
    • August 21, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

      The Nifty witnessed yet another weak day of trade. It closed in the negative down ~55 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has closed decisively below the 40-day moving average (19358) which is a sign of weakness. Because of the fall in the last couple of trading sessions, the Nifty has also closed in the negative for the fourth consecutive week and the weekly momentum indicator has also triggered a negative crossover which indicates that weakness is setting in on a higher time frame. The lower top lower-bottom formation is still intact and hence the downtrend is intact. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100.

      Bank Nifty has continued with its losing streak and closed in the negative for the seventh consecutive trading session. It has reached the 20-week moving average (43800) and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative however, oversold and we can observe divergence on the hourly charts however it needs to be confirmed by the price. Until the Bank Nifty trades below 44000, we can expect the weakness to continue. On the downside, it can slip towards 43500.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:

      Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 16.50 points or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,313 level.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Wall Street, yields tread water as investors await Fed at Jackson Hole

      Wall Street ended mixed Friday and U.S. Treasury yields stabilized after a recent surge and as investors awaited further interest rate insight from the Federal Reserve next week.

      Global shares were stuck around two-month lows and Wall Street indexes closed nearly flat and narrowly mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.08%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2%.

      Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries stepped back after flirting with 16-year highs earlier in the week. Investors expected the Fed may hold interest rates higher for longer as the U.S. economy continued to show strength.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asian markets trade mixed; Hang Seng down 1%, Nikkei gains

      Asian markets stumbled on Monday after China delivered a smaller cut to lending rates than markets had counted on, continuing Beijing's run of disappointing stimulus steps.

      China's central bank trimmed its one-year lending rate by 10 basis points and left its five-year rate unmoved, a surprise to analysts who had expected cuts of 15 basis points to both.

      Disappointment at the meagre move saw Chinese blue chips ease 0.3%, while the Australian dollar took a dip as a liquid proxy for China risk.

      Japan's Nikkei was still up 0.3%, though that follows a 3.2% drop last week.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Market on Friday:

      Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session amid volatile trade on August 18, with the Nifty closing a tad above 19,300.

      At close, the Sensex was down 202.36 points or 0.31 percent at 64,948.66, and the Nifty was down 55.10 points or 0.28 percent at 19,310.15.

      For the week, Sensex and Nifty fell 0.5 percent each.

      Amid weak global cues the market started on a negative note and remained in red terrain for most of the session. However, it witnessed some recovery in last hour but closed the session with marginal losses.

      Major losers on the Nifty included Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Coal India, Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra, while gainers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle India.

      Except FMCG and Power, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Information Technology index shed 1.5 percent and Metal index down nearly 1 percent.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a negative note.

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    • August 21, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

