Market Live: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 11,400; bank stocks in focus

One-Time Settlement

A2Z Infra Engineering said as per books and accounts, outstanding of Edelweiss as on March 2018 was Rs 177.69 crore (including interest) and the same is settled for a total settlement consideration of Rs 41 crore.

The company had availed financial assistance as term loan from ICICI Bank and ICICI Bank has assigned all the rights, title and interests in the financial assistance granted by it to the company, in favour of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (the 'Lender'), acting in its capacity as trustee of EARC Trust SC 217 vide Assignment Agreement executed in favour of EARC on June 29, 2016.

