App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Weekly Tactical Pick | Dabur: Broadening of growth categories

We are constructive on the stock as the intertwined factors of distribution reach (direct reach at one million outlets) and rural exposure (around 45 percent of sales) are positive for the company

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In this edition of our weekly tactical pick, we would like to highlight a consumption stock – Dabur. Its domestic business growth in recent times has displayed a broad-based volume growth trajectory. In the quarter gone by, sales were aided by 12.4 percent volume growth despite a high base (13 percent) in the same period last year. The company also witnessed higher pricing gain (2.5 percent) compared to what was witnessed in the past many quarters.

What adds to our conviction:

Higher rural growth:

Rural sales growth for the company remains ahead of urban growth by 3-4 percent. Adjusting for modern trade, rural growth is still ahead of urban by about two percent. The management expects this high single-digit volume growth to continue, which can extend to double-digits if the rural focused policy measures from the government materialise.

Strong stay in Naturals:

Competitive intensity has decreased in some categories in the last few quarters where Patanjali Ayurved was a core challenger. In the healthcare segment (36 percent of sales), the company posted 16 percent value growth in Q3 led by double-digit growth in Chyawanprash and honey. In fact, health supplement sales, as per our estimates, are past historic peak levels, suggesting recoup of market share loss to a great extent.

related news

Personal care – not just oral care growth

Home and personal care segment (47 percent of sales) grew well by 16.3 percent year-on-year in Q3 FY19, aided by hair oil market share gains and stellar showing in the shampoo category. Over the last few quarters, there has been a strong performance across categories – not just in oral care --but also in the home and personal care. Two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for these categories -– hair, skin, oral care -- are in mid to high teens. In case of hair care, there has been a good come back looking at the longer time scale.

Outlook

We are constructive on the stock as the intertwined factors of distribution reach (direct reach at one million outlets) and rural exposure (around 45 percent of sales) are positive for the company. In this context, the company remains a key beneficiary of rural focus in the Indian polity, which should lead to series of policy initiatives on this front. We expect earnings CAGR of over 20 percent for the next two years, similar to that for market leader Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

In contrast this, the Dabur stock is currently trading at 41 times FY20 estimated earnings, which is at a discount of around 20 percent to that of HUL.

In the last few quarters, we have witnessed broadening of growth drivers for the company and hence the stock can be accumulated at current levels.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

First Published on Mar 15, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Companies #Dabur #FMCG #Recommendations #rural led growth #Tactical Pick

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Can't Trust Imran Khan On Action Against Terror Outfits, Says Bilawal ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Style Evolution of Millennial Icon

Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Kar ...

Supreme Court Asks BCCI to Reconsider Sreesanth's Life Ban

Shraddha Kapoor Opts Out of Saina Nehwal Biopic, Parineeti Chopra to R ...

'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admis ...

Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 15 Most Beautiful Red Carpet Looks

Riding on The Popularity of PUBG, The Man Behind The Battle Royale Gam ...

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.