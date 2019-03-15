TTK Prestige slides over 2% as CLSA downgrades the stock

Shares of TTK Prestige fell as much as 2.8 percent in early trade after CLSA downgraded the stock to Sell from Buy.

CLSA maintained TTK Prestige's target price at Rs 9,000.

Valuations are now factoring in future growth triggers, but don't leave much scope for incremental upside, according to the brokerage. It cited a sharp stock run-up as the reason for the downgrade.

CLSA expects 18 percent EPS CAGR over FY18-21.

At 09:24 hrs, TTK Prestige was quoting at Rs 8,888 on the BSE, down 2.25 percent.