Market Live: Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 150 points; Indiabulls Hsg rises 3%

Live now
Apr 03, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Nifty hits record high:
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
US markets end mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Metropolis Healthcare IPO to open tomorrow: 10 things you should know
The subscription for initial public offering of diagnostics company Metropolis Healthcare will begin on April 3. It is the first public issue of current financial year 2019-20.
Kamdhenu doubles production capacity: Kamdhenu Ltd rallied 13 percent intraday on April 3 after the company more than doubled the production capacity of its steel plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
India set to grow at 7.2% this fiscal on rising consumption: ADB
"Growth slowed from 7.2 percent in fiscal 2017 to 7 percent in 2018, with weaker agricultural output and consumption growth curtailed by higher global oil prices and lower government expenditure," according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019.
Buzzing: Auto ancillary and defence company Bharat Forge shares fell 1 percent after a sharp decline in Class 8 truck orders in North America.
CLSA on Marico: Broking house maintained buy on Marico with target at Rs 465 per share.
The pre-Q4FY19 commentary seems decent, while India business volume growth should be around 8 percent YoY, it added.
Market Update: Sensex and Nifty hits record high. Nifty crosses previous high of 11,760.20.
Market Opens: It is firm start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday with Sensex opened at record high.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 119.33 points at 39175.98, while Nifty up 31.90 points at 11745.10. About 451 shares have advanced, 174 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance are some of the major gainers on the indices, while lower are Eicher Motors, Infosys, Wipro, HCL tech, Britannia and Coal India.
Among the sectors, except IT all other indices are trading in green led by bank, metal, infra, pharma and energy.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 68.72 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.75.
Market at pre-opens: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening sessions.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 98.78 points or 0.25% at 39155.43, and the Nifty up 19.00 points or 0.16% at 11732.20.
Marico, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel are trading higher, while Jet Airways fell 5 percent in the pre-opening
Gold Update: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, after touching their lowest level in four weeks in the previous session, as equities traded near a seven-month high, denting bullion's appeal.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 7-8% return
The Nifty50 is expected to open flat-to-higher on Wednesday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 44 points higher at 11,713 on Tuesday.
US markets end mixed: The benchmark S&P 500 stock index paused on Tuesday, taking a breather from Monday's strong quarterly kickoff as a decline in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc weighed and economic data did little to ease growth concerns.
Stocks in the news: Infosys, HEG, Lumax Auto, Karnataka Bank, Kamdhenu, Mastek, IGL
Here are stocks that are in the news today: IPO: Metropolis Healthcare opens for subscription on April 3. It is an offer for sale by promoters, which will close on April 5.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 13 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,800-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you must know
The market continued to consolidate for another trading session on April 2 with the BSE Sensex closing above the psychological 39,000 levels, driven by auto, technology and select banks stocks.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares hovered near seven-month highs early on Wednesday as global investors paused for breath after the strong rally seen earlier this week, while oil approached the key $70 per barrel mark.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.