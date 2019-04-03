Market Live: Nifty hits record high, Sensex up 150 points; Indiabulls Hsg rises 3%

Market Opens: It is firm start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday with Sensex opened at record high.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 119.33 points at 39175.98, while Nifty up 31.90 points at 11745.10. About 451 shares have advanced, 174 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance are some of the major gainers on the indices, while lower are Eicher Motors, Infosys, Wipro, HCL tech, Britannia and Coal India.

Among the sectors, except IT all other indices are trading in green led by bank, metal, infra, pharma and energy.