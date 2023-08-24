Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices gain in pre-opening session; large trade in Max Financial

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|65,722.51
|289.21
|+0.44%
|Nifty 50
|19,535.15
|91.15
|+0.47%
|Nifty Bank
|44,704.20
|225.15
|+0.51%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|461.25
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|2,530.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
The market is witnessing a positive consolidation and further uptrend may continue taking the benchmark Nifty towards 19535. On the other hand, below 19400, the index may retest 19350-19315 levels. For day traders, 19400 will act as a trend-deciding level, above that the index could bounce up to 19480-19530, where it has resistance of the highest of the previous week and 20 days SMA. For Bank Nifty, as long as the index is above 44200, it can move towards 45000 levels with minor resistance at 44750. The Nifty IT index is lagging behind the broad movements of the market. If it crosses the 31300 level then it can turn bullish.
Indian rupee opened 21 paise higher at 82.47 per dollar against previous close of 82.68.
Markets may open slightly higher amid positive global cues, but intermittent bouts of intra-day volatility could continue as has been in the past few weeks. Upside is likely to be capped as risk aversion is likely to be the preferred theme owing to spiking multi-year high US Treasury bond yields, fears emanating from the US banking sector, growing anxiety about China’s economy, and S&P downgrading some US banks due to a challenging economic environment.
Investors will now look ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at the central bank annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday for further clues on the rates path. For Nifty, the support is seen at 19237 mark, while any upsurge will be seen only above the 19757 mark. Intraday hurdles for the index is at 19537 mark.
Benchmark indices are trading higehr in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 243.56 points or 0.37 percent at 65,676.86, and the Nifty was up 90 points or 0.46 percent at 19,534.00.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 614.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 125.03 crore worth of stocks on August 23, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
The Nifty continues to trade within the broader range of 19,300 and 19,500. On the daily timeframe, the headline Nifty index has been fluctuating between the boundaries set by the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 19,471 and the 50-day EMA at 19,281.
Looking ahead, the Nifty is likely to maintain this range bound movement as long as it remains within these established thresholds. A significant breakthrough above the 19,500 mark could potentially trigger a rally towards higher levels.
In view of the Jio Financial stock hitting the lower circuit on the third successive day, the stock getting removed from the key indices has been postponed to August 29th. Further circuit downs will necessitate further postponement.
The stock will start trading in the rolling settlement from September onwards.
The selling pressure on the stock comes from institutions who have to exit from the stock before it is removed from the indices. Further weakness in the stock will open up opportunities for long-term retail investors to buy the stock.
Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 156 crore order
Ramkrishna Forgings announced the recent award win of 17.2 Million Euros (approximately Rs 156 Crores) from a Eurasian customer in farm equipment’s industry. The contract extends over a period of 4 (four) years, resulting in an annual contract valued at around 4.31 Million Euros.
TVS Motors, which holds more than 20% market share in India's electric vehicle (EV) sector, has launched a new electric two-wheeler vehicle, TVS X with a total capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 250 crore.
"This vehicle is designed in a unique way that is path-breaking and will attract Gen Zs and Millenials... We have totally put together a Capex of Rs 250 crores, " Said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motors told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the launch event held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.
The new TVS X is priced at Rs 2.49 lakhs and is available for bookings as of Thursday and deliveries across 15 cities will start from Nov 2023 in a phase-wise manner. Read More
Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 13.50 points or 0.07 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,518 level.