Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices gain in pre-opening session; large trade in Max Financial

August 24, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

Markets may open slightly higher amid positive global cues, but intermittent bouts of intra-day volatility could continue as has been in the past few weeks. Upside is likely to be capped as risk aversion is likely to be the preferred theme owing to spiking multi-year high US Treasury bond yields, fears emanating from the US banking sector, growing anxiety about China’s economy, and S&P downgrading some US banks due to a challenging economic environment.

Investors will now look ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at the central bank annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday for further clues on the rates path. For Nifty, the support is seen at 19237 mark, while any upsurge will be seen only above the 19757 mark. Intraday hurdles for the index is at 19537 mark.