Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start; US, Asian markets fall post Fed minutes

August 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST





The resilient-looking US economy yet again dents gold investment appeal, which broke the key support of $1900 on Wednesday and traded around $1892 on Thursday morning in Asian trading hours. The US economy is far from slowing down as Housing starts rose 3.9%, industrial production grew by 1% and Manufacturing production advanced by 05% during the month of July.

The dollar index rallied to two months high of 103.59 on Thursday as it becomes evident from the recent data that the Fed will continue to go with "higher for longer" interest rates which will further fuel a rally in the dollar index to test resistance of 104 in coming sessions.

The 10-year US treasury yields at 4.28%, have reached their highest since October-23, as the bond market expects the US economy to face a soft landing if the rate goes higher.



We see gold prices continue to remain under pressure due to rising yields, strengthening the dollar on prospects of the hawkish Fed. Gold prices could see some buying interest on haven appeal if the US lends are being downgraded by the rating agencies, but the overall trend remains bearish in the yellow metal.



Spot gold support is $1885/ $1875 and resistance at $1915/$1930.