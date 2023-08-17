English
    Aug 17, 2023 / 08:57 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a flat start; US, Asian markets fall post Fed minutes

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes showed central bank officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes at their last meeting. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 19,397.50 level.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:



      The resilient-looking US economy yet again dents gold investment appeal, which broke the key support of $1900 on Wednesday and traded around $1892 on Thursday morning in Asian trading hours. The US economy is far from slowing down as Housing starts rose 3.9%, industrial production grew by 1% and Manufacturing production advanced by 05% during the month of July.

      The dollar index rallied to two months high of 103.59 on Thursday as it becomes evident from the recent data that the Fed will continue to go with "higher for longer" interest rates which will further fuel a rally in the dollar index to test resistance of 104 in coming sessions.

      The 10-year US treasury yields at 4.28%, have reached their highest since October-23, as the bond market expects the US economy to face a soft landing if the rate goes higher.

      We see gold prices continue to remain under pressure due to rising yields, strengthening the dollar on prospects of the hawkish Fed. Gold prices could see some buying interest on haven appeal if the US lends are being downgraded by the rating agencies, but the overall trend remains bearish in the yellow metal.

      Spot gold support is $1885/ $1875 and resistance at $1915/$1930.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    • August 17, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      The USDINR 29 August futures contract extended its gain and crossed 83.00 marks. As per the daily technical chart, the pair is trading above its moving average trend-line support level of 82.88 and RSI is fetching above 70 levels.

      Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is showing a positive divergence with the pair closing above 83.00 levels. The pair is having support at 83.00-82.85 while resistance is placed at 83.35-83.55. If the pair continues to sustain above 83.00 levels, it could test 83.35-83.55 levels.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Ramkrishna Forgings bags contract worth Rs 145 crore

      Ramkrishna Forgings announced the recent award of a significant business contract valued at 16 Million Euros (approx. Rs. 1,450 Million).

      The contract, secured under a long-term agreement, spans a duration of 4 (four) years.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
    • August 17, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Fed officials divided in July over need for more rate hikes, minutes show

      Federal Reserve officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes at the U.S. central bank's July 25-26 meeting, with "some participants" citing the risks to the economy of pushing rates too far even as "most" policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, according to minutes of the session that were released on Wednesday.

      "Participants remained resolute in their commitment to bring inflation down to the ... 2% objective," the minutes said of a meeting in which policymakers on the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously agreed to raise the benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.25%-5.50% range. "Most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy."

      Yet cautionary voices about the effects of continued monetary tightening appeared to play a more prominent role in the debate at last month's meeting, an indication that the spread of opinion at the Fed has widened as policymakers weigh evidence that inflation is falling and judge the potential damage to jobs and economic growth if rates are raised higher than necessary.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

      Markets showed resilience amid weak global cues and ended marginally in the green. After the initial downtick, Nifty inched gradually higher as the day progressed and pared all the loss to close at 19465 level. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein realty, auto and pharma attracted buying interest while metal and banking remained subdued. The broader indices too witnessed a similar trend as the smallcap index managed to gain over half a percent while the midcap ended flat.

      The recent move shows a tussle around 19,300 in Nifty and feeble global cues might deteriorate the sentiment ahead. In case of a rebound, the 19520-19650 zone would be hard to cross. We thus reiterate our view to keep a check on positions and maintain focus on risk management.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
    • August 17, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Lupin launches Tiotropium Dry Powder for Inhaler in United States

      Lupin announced the launch of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the US.

      Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule is a generic equivalent of Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 25 lakh shares (8.5% Equity) of Globus Spirits are on offer in large block deal expected today. Indicative price is likely at Rs 975-985 per share, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • August 17, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST
    • August 17, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | FDA suspends Cipla's license for Patalganga unit

      Cipla has received an order from the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for suspension of FDA license issued to company’s manufacturing unit located at Patalganga (Unit II) for a period of 10 days in December 2023 for non-conformance of good manufacturing practices under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules made thereunder.

