Taking Stock: Nifty below 19,400; Sensex down 388 points; FMCG, oil and gas take a hit

Stock Market Today

After getting a good fight from the bulls in the last two sessions, the bears took full charge of Dalal Street on August 17 with the Nifty closing below 19,400 dragged by selling across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 388.40 points or 0.59 percent atÂ 65,151.02, and the Nifty was down 99.70 points or 0.51 percent at 19,365.30.

After a flat start, the bears took charge of Dalal Street, dragging the Sensex close to 65,000 and the Nifty below 19,350.Â However, amid intra-day recovery, benchmarks managed to close off the day's low.

ITC, LTIMindtree, Divis Lab, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Adani Ports, Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto and SBI.

Except PSU Bank, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, oilÂ andÂ gas, power, FMCG and information technology down 0.3-0.9 percent.

The broader indices outperformed the main indices with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending marginally higher.

A long build-up was seen in Bata India, REC and Adani Ports, while a short build-up was seen in JK Cement, Glenmark Pharma and Deepak Nitrite.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Bata India, Dabur India and Punjab National Bank.

More than 200 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, SML Isuzu, Saksoft, Praj Industries, Patel Engineering, LUPIN, Jyothy Labs, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, IDFC First Bank, Gravita India, Force Motors, Escorts Kubota, D B Realty and Ajanta Pharma.

Outlook for August 18

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty witnessed a weak day of trade today. It opened on a negative note and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~100 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has been range bound between 19250 â€“ 19500 since past three trading sessions. On the downside, the zone of 19300 â€“ 19400 where support in the form of the 40-day moving average and the daily lower Bollinger band is placed is acting as crucial support while 19450 â€“ 19500 where the falling resistance trend line is placed is acting as a resistance. Thus, the Nifty is consolidating between these two parameters.

The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal. Overall, there a no signs of a trend reversal, and hence the short-term outlook is negative. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100.

Bank Nifty has closed in the negative for the sixth consecutive trading session. It has reached the 20-week moving average (43800) and hence the fall may not be severe from current levels. The trend is still negative however oversold and we can observe divergence on the hourly charts which indicates that a pullback is possible over the next few trading sessions. The pullback can stretch higher till 44400 â€“ 44500.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Profit taking came to the fore amid weak global cues, as rising US bond yields and fall in the currency levels weighed on the equity market sentiment. Investors are also worried about further rate hikes coupled with deflation and slowing demand in China, which has been prompting investors to flee equity markets amid choppy trends. Technically, the market is consistently facing selling pressure near the 19480 level while regularly taking support near 19320.

In addition, on daily charts, the index has formed a bearish inside candle which indicates that non-directional activity is likely to continue in the near future.

We are of the view that, 19320 could be the sacrosanct support zone for the market, below which, the index could slip till 19250-19200, while any fresh uptrend rally is possibly only after the dismissal of 19480. Above the same, the market could move up till 19535-19585.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.