    Aug 16, 2023 / 08:59 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start; US, Asian markets fall

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,153.61-248.31 -0.38%
      Nifty 5019,495.5060.95 +0.31%
      Nifty Bank44,090.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 19,495.50 60.95 (0.31%)
      Wed, Aug 16, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      LTIMindtree5,193.3085.95 +1.68%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,456.00-83.50 -3.29%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT31028.90209.70 +0.68%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6545.95-142.90 -2.14%


    • August 16, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:

      The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open marginally lower on August 16 as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 82 points.

      Inflation in July hit 7.4% YoY, the highest level since April 2022, according to highly key statistics that was announced on Monday post-market. Food inflation caused a significant increase.

      The charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 19,380, followed by 19,320 and 19,250. If the index advances, 19,450 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 19,520 and 19,550.

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2,324.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 1,460.90 crore worth of stocks on August 14, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

      It will be difficult for the markets to sustain at higher levels as we can witness continued selling pressure from FII’s. On daily charts, the Bank Nifty has indicated a breakdown of a head and shoulder pattern, indicating that banking stocks may see additional selling pressure. The 19250 level, which is a strong support and is also close to 50 Day EMA levels, can be used as a stop loss for traders holding long positions in the Nifty.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      There are strong headwinds, both globally and domestically, that can impact the market in the near-term. Global headwinds are from the rising dollar index (103.23) and spiking U.S. bond yields (10-year yield 4.21%). Consequently, FIIs are selling, taking their cash market sell figure in August, till 15th, to Rs 9867 crores. Domestically, the major headwind is the rising inflation. July CPI inflation has come at 7.44%, which is 1% above consensus estimates.

      The CPI inflation for FY 24 will have to be revised upwards to 5.6%. The takeaway from this is that a rate cut can be expected only in H2 of CY24. This is negative for rate sensitives. So, banking sector, which has been a pressure point for the Nifty is likely to experience more near-term pain. But for long-term investors, the correction can be an opportunity since the sector is doing well and valuations are fair.

      Defensives like pharmaceuticals and IT will be relatively safe in the near-term. Rupee will turn weak.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Sensex Today | S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities

      It has indeed been a tremendous ride for our Equity Markets from last Independence Day to this Independence Day when one considers the fact that Domestic Investors took the FII Bears by the Horn for the First 8 Months before the latter started their Buying into India. While the Benchmark Indices itself moved up only 10% during this one year period, the PSU Index rose over 30% during this period with individual stocks across sectors rising over a 100%

      During this period we have seen a rise in the number of Indians taking up Entrepreneurship and several Start Ups have emerged across sectors. Demographic Advantage and GOI thrust on - Make in India coupled with the PLI schemes have made their presence felt.

      As India lays the foundation for -Amrit Kaal, the PSU companies in our view would start winning both -Heart and Mind of domestic investors. While many of them have given good returns during this period with the PSU Index itself returning 30%, we believe that value creation shall unfold in these companies by the same time next year.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

      Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Since the last Independence Day Nifty is up 9.6%. The broader market has outperformed significantly. Nifty Small-cap is up 23.68% and Nifty Mid-cap is up 22.46%.

      There are big variations in sectoral performances with Nifty FMCG leading with 21.23% gains followed by Nifty Realty with 19.03% gain, Nifty Pharma with 18.75% gain, Nifty Auto with 18.49% gain and Nifty Bank with 12.85% gain. The laggard is Nifty IT with a mere 3.52% gain.

      Globally, the U.S. soft landing narrative supported the markets by lifting the mother market US and most other markets. Domestically, the strength of the Indian economy and the huge FPI inflows during the last three months helped the rally.

      We are moderately optimistic about the market for the next one year. Investors can expect around 15% returns in the next one year with the bulk of the returns coming in early 2024.

      We are bullish on capital goods, autos and auto components, pharmaceuticals and construction-related segments.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Infosys wins $1.6-billion deal from Liberty Global

      Infosys has bagged a €1.5-billion ($1.6 billion) deal from Liberty Global to build and scale the entertainment and connectivity platforms of the digital communications firm, the Indian IT services player said on August 15 while announcing its third mega agreement this year.

      This deal comes at a time when the company has slashed its revenue guidance for the current financial year amid a tough macroeconomic environment. Read More

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

      Sensex Today | M&M aims to double tractor exports by FY26, hitches ride on OJA range

      Mahindra & Mahindra's OJA platform, which was launched on August 15, can help double its tractor export volumes over the next three years, company executives have said. The company exported 18,014 tractors in FY23.

      After kickstarting its journey in India, the lightweight OJA range will be launched in North America, ASEAN, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Europe and the SAARC region. Mahindra will also make its debut in the ASEAN region, starting with Thailand in 2024.

      The OJA models, which were launched in Cape Town, South Africa, cover a power range of 20HP to 40HP (14.91kW to 29.82kW), offer platform versatility and effectiveness to manage a wide range of agricultural tasks, the Indian vehicle maker has said. OJA tractors will be manufactured in Telangana’s Zaheerabad town. Read More

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Adani Green Energy targets 45 GW of renewable energy by 2030

      Billionaire Gautam Adani's renewable energy company is targeting to set up 45 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, as it looks to cut emissions and help India meet its carbon neutrality target.

      Adani Green Energy Ltd has 8,316 megawatts (8.3 GW) of operational renewable energy capacity and another 12,118 MW either nearing construction or under execution, sources close to the company said.

      The target is to take this 20,434 MW (operational plus under execution projects) to 45,000 MW or 45 GW by 2030, they said, adding AGEL is looking to build roughly 3 GW of capacity to generate electricity from solar and wind energy every year. Read More

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    • August 16, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil prices steady as markets weigh weak China data, tighter crude supplies

      Oil prices held steady in early trading on Wednesday after a 1% drop in the previous session, as markets weighed weak economic data from China, the world's biggest oil importer, against tightening U.S. crude supplies.

      Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $84.92 a barrel at 0001 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 5 cents $81.04. Both benchmarks had weakened to their lowest since Aug. 8 on Tuesday.

      Supporting prices in early trade, U.S. crude stocks dropped by about 6.2 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. That was a much bigger draw than the 2.3 million drop analysts polled by Reuters expected.

      U.S. government data on inventories is due later on Wednesday.

      Weighing on the market, China's economic activity data for July released on Tuesday, including retail sales, industrial output and investment, failed to match expectations, fuelling concern over a deeper, longer-lasting slowdown in growth.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director, Ladderup Wealth Management:



      On expected lines, the inflation breached the RBI’s upper limit of 6%, though the inflation rose higher than expected jumping to 7.44%. Erratic monsoons over the past months attributed to a steeper-than-expected surge in the prices of vegetables.

      As seen by the Food and beverage inflation which rose to 10.57% during the month from 4.6% in the previous month. The vegetable prices are expected to stay elevated for quite some time, though fresh market arrivals may help cool down the prices to some extent.

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update:

    • August 16, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Mohit Ralhan, Chief Executive Officer TIW Capital

      Inflation in July reached 7.4% YoY, the highest since April 2022. Food inflation led to a sharp jump. Vegetables, spices, pulses and milk registered double-digit inflation. However, on the positive side services inflation remained broadly unchanged. Fuel inflation and housing inflation came in at 3.7% YoY and 4.5% YoY respectively.

      Even though the headline number is higher, it is mainly because of temporary factors like a 37% jump in vegetable prices. The RBI will see through this print and will likely keep rates on hold at its next meeting.

