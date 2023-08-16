Taking Stock: Last-hour buying to rescue again; Sensex up 138 points, Nifty above 19,450

Market Today

The equity benchmarks once again saved the best for last as they recovered the dayâ€™s losses to close higher on August 16, amid buying across the sectors barring metals and banks.

At close, the Sensex was up 137.50 points, or 0.21 percent, at 65,539.42, and the Nifty was up 30.50 points, or 0.16 percent, at 19,465.

Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note, recovered in the initial hour but slipped again to trade lower for most of the session. Last-hour buying, however, powered the indices to close near the day's high.

The Nifty recovered more than 140 points to close in the green, while the Sensex gained 506 points from the dayâ€™s low of 65,032.89.

Major gainers on the Nifty included UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Infosys and Tata Motors, while losers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel.

Except bank and metal, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Auto, power, realty, IT, pharma and capital goods were up 0.5-1 percent.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.2 percent and the smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Escorts, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises, while a short build-up was seen in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Hindustan Copper and Indus Towers.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in Hindustan Copper, Interglobe Aviation and Oracle Financial Services Software.

Cochin Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Lupin, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Shankara Building Products, Escorts Kubota, Oil India, L&T, TV18 Broadcast, Hindustan Construction Company, SML ISUZU, Salzer Electronics, Voltamp Transformers touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for August 17

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

While volatility continued to remain the ongoing theme, markets rebounded in late trades amid buying in IT, realty and power stocks, although metals came under hammering on worries slackening demand in China could hurt sentiment going ahead.

Despite the recovery, markets are likely to witness choppy trends in the near term on concerns that higher inflation in both domestic and global economies could delay the end of rate tightening cycle and may slowdown growth further.

Technically, the bullish candle on daily charts and higher bottom formation on intraday charts are indicating further uptrend from the current levels.

For the trend following traders, 19400 would be the key level to watch out for and above the same, the market could move up till 19550-19575. On the flip side, a fresh sell off could be seen after the dismissal of 19400. Below which, the index could retest the level of 19350-19300.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets showed resilience amid weak global cues and ended marginally in the green. After the initial downtick, Nifty inched gradually higher as the day progressed and pared all the loss to close at 19465 level. Meanwhile, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy wherein realty, auto and pharma attracted buying interest while metal and banking remained subdued. The broader indices too witnessed a similar trend as the smallcap index managed to gain over half a percent while the midcap ended flat.

The recent move shows a tussle around 19,300 in Nifty and feeble global cues might deteriorate the sentiment ahead. In case of a rebound, the 19520-19650 zone would be hard to cross. We thus reiterate our view to keep a check on positions and maintain focus on risk management.

