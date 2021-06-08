Stock alert: Here’s why Gautam Shah of Goldilocks is bullish on Bajaj Auto

The stock price of Bajaj Auto, one of the country's biggest two-wheeler makers, has rallied by over 23 percent so far in 2021 and around 50 percent since June 1, 2020. The stock has further upside and could cross Rs 5,000 in the next 6-12 months, Gautam Shah, Founder & Chief Strategist, Goldilocks Premium Research said in a report.

The stock traded in a range for almost five years in the 2015-2020 period. In this phase, the working range was Rs 2,000 on the downside and about Rs 3,400 on the upside.

This ranged behaviour was read as underperformance as other names in the sector did exceedingly well. However, in 2021, the tables turned as the stock could be in a new mega uptrend, said Shah.

Technically, we see multiple breakouts on the charts both in the short and long-term time frames. In April 2021, the stock corrected with the overall market, but the stock found support near the important Rs 3,400 level (See Chart). This reversal has looked solid on many counts.

Shah, based on the technical evidence, suggested that the current trend should take the stock past Rs 4,300 and towards Rs 4800, and the next level of the target is placed at Rs 5,800 in a matter of 6-12 months.

It could end up being a star performer in the sector.