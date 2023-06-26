Sensex Today LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; US markets fall, Asia trades mixed

June 26, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

M/s. CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o.’s, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, request to withdraw the applications for Marketing Authorization of ZEFYLTI (a filgrastim biosimilar) and DYRUPEG (a pegfilgrastim biosimilar) has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

This request for withdrawal of the two dossiers was made after necessary consultations and receiving guidance from EMA as we will not be able to obtain EU-GMP certification of our biosimilars manufacturing facility within the current Day 180 clock stop period and no further clock-stop extensions would be possible at this stage of the review procedure by CHMP. We will be working with the Agency to re-submit these applications at the earliest, company said.