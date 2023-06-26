English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 26, 2023 / 08:30 am

    Sensex Today LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; US markets fall, Asia trades mixed

    Sensex Today LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,718 level on the Singaporean Exchange. US stocks closed lower on Friday with Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.28 points, or 0.65%, to 33,727.43, the S&P 500 lost 33.56 points, or 0.77%, at 4,348.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.09 points, or 1.01%, to 13,492.52. Asia-Pacific markets started the final week of June mixed, even as U.S. markets snapped a multi-week winning streak Friday.

    • Sensex Today LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; US markets fall, Asia trades mixed
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:26 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma withdraws applications for EU Marketing Authorisations

      • 08:19 AM IST

        FPIs continue to bet on Indian equities; infuse Rs 30,600 cr in June so far

      • 08:10 AM IST

        Ideaforge Technology raises Rs 254.88 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

      • 08:02 AM IST

        USFDA issues no 'Form 483' for Ajanta Pharma's Dahej facility

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Above 18650 Nifty could retest the level of 18880: Amol Athawale

      • 07:53 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mixed with Straits Times up 0.5%, Shanghai Composite down 1%

      • 07:45 AM IST

        HMA Agro Industries subscribed 1.62 times on final day, retail portion undersubscribed

      • 07:43 AM IST

        PKH Ventures IPO to open on June 30, close on July 4

      • 07:38 AM IST

        Nifty could find support in the 18459-18555: Deepak Jasani

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Wall Street ends down, snaps weekly winning streak on Fed worries

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,979.370.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5018,665.500.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,622.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,665.50 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Jun 26, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,308.7036.00 +2.83%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,233.55-163.70 -6.83%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13186.3019.40 +0.15%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6037.20-153.75 -2.48%


    • June 26, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | Aurobindo Pharma withdraws applications for EU Marketing Authorisations

      M/s. CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o.’s, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, request to withdraw the applications for Marketing Authorization of ZEFYLTI (a filgrastim biosimilar) and DYRUPEG (a pegfilgrastim biosimilar) has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

      This request for withdrawal of the two dossiers was made after necessary consultations and receiving guidance from EMA as we will not be able to obtain EU-GMP certification of our biosimilars manufacturing facility within the current Day 180 clock stop period and no further clock-stop extensions would be possible at this stage of the review procedure by CHMP. We will be working with the Agency to re-submit these applications at the earliest, company said.

    • June 26, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      Stock Market Live Updates | Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities comment on ICICI Securities delisting decision:

      In a voluntary delisting offer the stock usually reacts positively on an assumption of higher exit price to shareholders determined through a reverse book building process. If we go through the history, in 2018 April the Rs 4,000 crore IPO had received poor response and was undersubscribed by 78 percent during the three-day bidding process.

      On a listing date it was listed below the issue price and since then the stock has mostly underperformed to benchmark indices. However, on Friday's close the stock is trading above issue price.

      ICICISEC feels it is the right time to take a call on this corporate decision. It would be difficult to assume the exact reason for such a surprising decision from the management.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 26, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | FPIs continue to bet on Indian equities; infuse Rs 30,600 cr in June so far

      Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to show confidence in Indian equities and pumped more than Rs 30,600 crore in June so far, as they bet on the country's stable macroeconomic profile and sturdy corporate earnings outlook. This came following a nine-month high investment of Rs 43,838 crore in equities in May, Rs 11,631 crore in April and Rs 7,936 crore in March, data with the depositories showed. Read More

    • June 26, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | Ideaforge Technology raises Rs 254.88 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

      IdeaForge Technology mopped up Rs 254.88 crore from 31 anchor investors on June 23, ahead of the initial public offering (IPO) launch next week.

      The drone manufacturing company informed exchanges that it has finalised the allocation of 37.92 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 672 per share, the higher end of the price band.

      Marquee investors who participated in the anchor book of the unmanned aircraft system manufacturer include Pinebridge Global Funds, Nomura Funds, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, HSBC Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds and Carmignac Portfolio. Also Read

    • June 26, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 26, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | USFDA issues no 'Form 483' for Ajanta Pharma's Dahej facility

      Ajanta Pharma has informed that its formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by USFDA from 19th June 2023 to 23rd June 2023. At the end of inspection, no Form 483 was issued.

    • June 26, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

      Sensex LIVE Updates | Above 18650 Nifty could retest the level of 18880: Amol Athawale, Technical Analyst (DVP), Kotak Securities

      Nervousness continued to grip the markets as the US Fed indicating two more rate hikes this year raised concerns over the slackening global economic growth. In addition, mounting fears over China's growth prospects and falling crude oil demand are the negative catalysts prompting investors to go risk-off in equities. Sharp selling in metals, oil & gas and power stocks dragged Sensex below the 63k-mark after having hit a fresh high during the week. Technically, on intraday and daily charts, the Nifty has formed a double top formation and also formed a bearish candle on weekly charts which is broadly negative.

      For traders the 20 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 18650 would act as a sacrosanct support level. If the index trades above the same then it could retest the level of 18880 and move up to 19000. Below the 20-day SMA or 18650, the market could slip till 18500-18450.

      The Bank Nifty has formed a lower top formation and is currently trading near the 50-day SMA. For Bank Nifty traders, a 50-day SMA or 43500 would act as a key support level, above which a quick pullback rally till 20-day SMA or 44000-44300 is possible. On the other side, below 50-day SMA or 43500 it could slip till 43300-43000.

    • June 26, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Asia-Pacific markets started the final week of June mixed, even as U.S. markets snapped a multi-week winning streak Friday.

    • June 26, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
    • June 26, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Stock Market Live Updates | HMA Agro Industries subscribed 1.62 times on final day, retail portion undersubscribed

      The initial public offering of HMA Agro Industries has garnered bids for 97.92 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 60.54 lakh shares, subscribing 1.62 times on June 23, the final day of bidding.

      Qualified institutional buyers and high networth individuals helped the issue sail through, while retail investors seem less enthusiastic about the issue, buying 96 percent shares of the allotted quota.

      The portion set aside for QIBs was subscribed 1.74 times, and that of high networth individuals 2.97 times.

      The Rs 480-crore public issue by the frozen buffalo meat exporter was opened for subscription on June 20, with a price band of Rs 555-585 per share.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 26, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | PKH Ventures IPO to open on June 30, close on July 4

      PKH Ventures Ltd initial public offering will open for subscription on June 30 and close on July 4. The allotment will be on July 7, initiation of refunds will be on July 10 and listing on exchanges will be on July 12. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of upto 18.26 million shares and an offer for sale of upto 7.73 million shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal. Currently, Pravin Kumar Agarwal holds 63.69 percent stake in the firm.

      The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 124.12 crore will be used to invest in its arm Halaipani Hydro Project for development of hydro power projects. The firm will also use Rs 80 crore for investment in its arm Garuda Construction for funding long term working capital requirements. The firm said it will also use Rs 40 crore out of the fresh issue to pursue inorganic growth via acquisition and other strategic initiatives. Also Read

    • June 26, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Nifty could find support in the 18459-18555: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

      Nifty fell for the second consecutive session on June 23 pulled lower by negative global cues. At close, Nifty was down 0.56% or 105.8 points at 18665.5. Broad market indices fell more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell further to 0.38:1.

      Global stocks fell on Friday, extending their declines for the week and edging towards their worst week since March, as traders worried that central banks’ efforts to curb sticky inflation will lead to recessions and strengthen the US dollar.

      Nifty formed a bearish Dark Cloud Cover pattern on weekly charts after falling 0.85% over the week. A quick recovery and move beyond the all time high may be difficult in the near term. Nifty could find support in the 18459-18555 band while 18795 could offer resistance on upmoves in the near term.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market