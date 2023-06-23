English
    Sensex Today LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,700, Sensex falls; Landmark Cars, Eros International in focus

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Adani Ports, BPCL and Hindalco Industries. All sectors in the red with metal index down 1 percent.

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Man Infraconstruction shares gain 2% on order win worth Rs 680 crore

      • 09:11 AM IST

        Markets could be volatile in early Friday trades: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:56 AM IST

        Expect a range of 81.80 and 82.30 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Select mid and Small Caps may outperform due to relatively easier valuations: Emkay Wealth Management

      • 08:47 AM IST

        Maintain positive outlook on Nifty for targets of 19000: Jatin Gedia

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Oil steadies after sliding on UK rate hike

      • 08:33 AM IST

        Foreign institutional investors sells shares worth Rs 693.28 crore on June 22

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Dollar rises as hawkish central banks dent risk sentiment, sterling slips

      • 08:16 AM IST

        Fed Chairmen hawkish statement, high UK inflation dented investor’s sentiments: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Bank of England hikes rates to 5% in surprise move

      • 07:54 AM IST

        US jobless claims hold steady at 20-month high, current account gap widens

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Sebi bars Eros Intl MD and CEO from Board positions, pending investigations into fund diversion

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Accenture bookings decline sequentially, headcount falls by 6k

      • 07:39 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower with Nikkei, Hang Seng down over 1% each

      • 07:37 AM IST

        18850 would be the immediate resistance level for the Nifty: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:30 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      • 07:29 AM IST

        Wall Street ends higher as Jerome Powell wraps up testimony

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | Man Infraconstruction shares gain 2% on order win worth Rs 680 crore

      Man Infraconstruction share price rose2 percent in the early trade on June 23 after company received order from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Private Limited (BMCTPL).

      The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 118.86.

      Man Infraconstruction has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for Rs 680 crores (inclusive of GST) from BMCTPL for execution of Phase 2 infrastructure works at fourth container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra within time-frame of 2.5 years.

      BMCTPL is subsidiary of the PSA International, a leading Global Port Group headquartered in Singapore. PSA is working with JNPT to develop this Fourth Container Terminal to cater to the increasing demands for container handling capacity and facilitate maritime trade in the Country.

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the Nifty50 index in the early trade:

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy gains 2 percent post block deal

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | Landmark Cars gains 4 percent on block Deal

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Market Opens

      : Indian indices opened on a negative note on June 23 with Nifty below 18750.

      The Sensex was down 141.82 points or 0.22% at 63,097.07, and the Nifty was down 50.10 points or 0.27% at 18,721.20. About 1041 shares advanced, 898 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged.

      Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, L&T and JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Adani Ports, BPCL and Hindalco Industries.

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Markets could be volatile in early Friday trades: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Markets could be volatile in early Friday trades in view of sideways movement in SGX Nifty after US gauges ended mixed and key Asian indices are struggling amid mounting Chinese growth fears. Back home, while fundamentals have remained sound so far, monsoon playing truant will keep investors on the edge, as any bad news on the monsoon front could trigger a sell-off in the near to medium term.

      On the other hand, benchmarks have caught fire in the last few months, and Nifty’s resilience is a strong reason to believe that bulls still have room to run and the benchmark index could still recapture its all-time-high of 18888 mark despite headwinds.

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened lower at 82.07 per dollar against previous close of 81.95.

    • June 23, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 141.63 points or 0.22% at 63,097.26, and the Nifty was down 40.50 points or 0.22% at 18,730.80.

    • June 23, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Stock Market Live Updates | Landmark Cars Large Trade | 44.56 lakh shares worth Rs 293 crore change hands at Rs 658 per share in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • June 23, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Share Market Live Updates | 

      Sterling & Wilson Large Trade | 35 lakh shares worth Rs 103 crore change hands at Rs 295.25 per share in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • June 23, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Sensex Live Updates | Expect a range of 81.80 and 82.30 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

      USDINR spot closed 9 paise lower at 81.94 due to FPI inflows and corporate USD sales. Over the near term we expect a range of 81.80 and 82.30 on spot.

