Sensex Today LIVE Updates: Nifty around 18,700, Sensex falls; Landmark Cars, Eros International in focus

June 23, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Man Infraconstruction share price rose2 percent in the early trade on June 23 after company received order from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal Private Limited (BMCTPL).

The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 118.86.

Man Infraconstruction has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for Rs 680 crores (inclusive of GST) from BMCTPL for execution of Phase 2 infrastructure works at fourth container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra within time-frame of 2.5 years.

BMCTPL is subsidiary of the PSA International, a leading Global Port Group headquartered in Singapore. PSA is working with JNPT to develop this Fourth Container Terminal to cater to the increasing demands for container handling capacity and facilitate maritime trade in the Country.