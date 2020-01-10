App
Jan 10, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 12,250, Sensex up 100 pts; Infosys in focus ahead of Q3 nos

All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the IT, auto, pharma, metal and bank.

highlights

  • January 10, 2020 09:27 AM IST

    Sterlite Tech to invest in Israel based Co: ​Sterlite Technologies share price rose more than 4 percent in the early trade on January 10 after company entered into definitive agreements to acquire 12.8 percent stake (on issued and outstanding basis) in ASOCS, a vRAN technology company based out of Israel, as per company press release.

  • January 10, 2020 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on January 10 with Nifty above 12,250.

    At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 159.56 points or 0.38% at 41,611.91, and the Nifty up 45.50 points or 0.37% at 12,261.40.

    Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are ICICI bank, Nestle and Asian Paints.

  • January 10, 2020 09:11 AM IST

    Create long position on dip: In the coming session, we expect Nifty futures to trade with a positive bias. Hence, intraday dip towards 12250-12270 should be used to create long position for target of 12315, said ICICIdirect.

  • January 10, 2020 09:03 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.21 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.21.

  • January 10, 2020 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 108.70 points or 0.26% at 41561.05, and the Nifty up 37.10 points or 0.30% at 12253.00.

  • January 10, 2020 08:53 AM IST

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Macquarie on United Spirits
    Maintain neutral rating, target at Rs 592 per share
    Continued slowdown due to macro situation & protests in the country 
    In Maharashtra, launch of McDowell’s platinum is key positive
    Recent increase of excise duty in Telangana can impact volume in near term
    Our bull case scenario suggests 20% upside on the stock
    Lower visibility of market share gains keeps us on the sidelines
    Impact of price cut of royal stag to be watched out for in next few quarters

    HSBC on Cement
    Notwithstanding tepid demand, sector should post robust earnings in Q3
    Volume growth is set to flatten in FY20
    Production discipline & benign costs should support margins 
    Maintain reduce on UltraTech & Shree Cements as valuations are not comforting
    Forecast no price rise in FY21-22
    Retain buy rating on ACC & Ambuja Cement on valuations
    Target for UltraTech at Rs 3,520, Shree at Rs 16,000, ACC at Rs 1,690 per share
    Target for Ambuja at Rs 230 & Dalmia Bharat at Rs 1,230 per share

    Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors
    Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 17,052 per share
    Believe share price will fall over the next 30 days
    2-wheeler OEMs seeing material BS-VI related price hikes 
    Royal Enfield will see 7-9% price hike across its portfolio
    High customer acquisition costs will keep volumes muted for coming months
    Expect weak numbers for co in Q3FY20
    For Q3, we expect company’s EBITDA to be down 13% YoY

    Morgan Stanley on Maruti Suzuki
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 8,205 per share
    Believe share price will rise relative over the next 30 days
    Co may report a 200 bps QoQ jump in EBIT margins
    Volumes for co are also showing signs of bottoming out 
    Valuations look attractive as earnings seem set to turn

    Morgan Stanley on Earning Preview
    Expect Q3 net profit growth to be slower vs Q2 
    Banks, IT & cons staples may show the fastest growth in YoY revenues
    Energy & cons discretionary (Autos) will be the key laggard
    For EBITDA growth, communication services may show the most positive change
    PBT growth is expected to be the highest for banks, IT & cons discretionary
    In PAT growth, banks lead the charge, while global materials is the laggard

    Nomura on Sun TV
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 689 per share
    Ad industry to see sharp slowdown in Q3 
    Subscription growth remains healthy but risks due to TRAI order
    Expect co to report 10% decline in ad revenues
    On subscription side, expect 17% rev growth momentum to be sustained
    Overall rev may decline 9% YoY, also due to no movie revenues 
    Margin may improve 430 bps QoQ to 63.2% on a weak base 
    Valuation at 10.4x FY21e EPS, looks attractive

    Deutsche Bank on Economy
    Inflation will peak out soon, but fiscal & growth worries likely to persist
    CPI inflation will peak in Dec 2019 at 6.7% & likely to fall to 2% in Dec 2020
    CPI may average 4.1% in 2020 & 3.8% in FY21 under our base case scenario
    Centre’s fiscal deficit likely to be re-stated to 3.8% of GDP for FY20 
    FY21 fiscal deficit target likely to be set at 3.6% of GDP 
    Growth worries to linger on; have 5% GDP growth estimate for FY20
    See FY21 GDP growth at 6.2%, but risks are clearly to the downside
    Once inflation starts easing, RBI could consider cutting repo rate once again

    Morgan Stanley on NTPC 
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share
    Plants that contributed to under-recoveries have seen improvement 

    Morgan Stanley on Technology
    Dec 2019 monthly deal activity strongest since 2015
    36 deals recorded in the month of December
    eCommerce, classifieds & logistics contributed 74% of the funds raised

    Citi on Pharma 
    US generics biz, which has been the biggest drag, appears to have stabilised
    Concentration risk has eased; growth in India should pick up off a low base
    Valuations look more reasonable too; Aurobindo & Biocon are top picks
    Upgrade Dr Reddy’s to buy from sell & Lupin to neutral from sell

    Morgan Stanley on Banks & NBFCs
    Macro recovery in 2020 is likely to be slow
    Reduce earnings estimates & stick to large banks, led by ICICI & HDFC Bank
    Mid-size banks will struggle given higher NPLs amid low profitability
    Key underweights are Yes Bank, RBL & IDFC First Bank
    A key event to watch out for in Q4 could be a Yes Bank capital raise
    Yes Bank has large amount of impaired loans for which it has not provided 

    UBS on Oil & Gas
    For 2020, believe OMCs & upstream companies will re-rate
    Expect strong marketing biz performance, with easing govt intervention risk
    Refining margins will recover due to IMO 2020 & BS-VI
    Gas transport business could recover, with higher availability of domestic gas & LNG
    Upgrade GAIL to buy & downgrade Gujarat Gas & MGL to sell
    Reiterate buy rating on Reliance, OMCs & ONGC
    Target for Reliance at Rs 1,750, IOC at Rs 200, BPCL at Rs 600, HPCL at Rs 415
    Target for Chennai Petro at Rs 200, ONGC at Rs 200, GAIL at Rs 160
    Target for Petronet LNG at Rs 305, IGL at Rs 340, Gujarat Gas at Rs 190 
    Target for GSPL at Rs 270 & MGL at Rs 1,000

  • January 10, 2020 08:43 AM IST

    Gold Update: Gold prices edged lower on Friday, having declined as much as 1% in the previous session, as de-escalation in US-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

