Market Live: Nifty above 12,250, Sensex up 100 pts; Infosys in focus ahead of Q3 nos

Jan 10, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sterlite Tech to invest in Israel based Co:
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
Oil prices fall further:
US Markets:
Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on January 10; here are key things to watch out for
Brokerages expect the company's profit in Q3 to grow in the range of 2-7% compared to previous quarter on better operating income and revenue growth.
Sterlite Tech to invest in Israel based Co: Sterlite Technologies share price rose more than 4 percent in the early trade on January 10 after company entered into definitive agreements to acquire 12.8 percent stake (on issued and outstanding basis) in ASOCS, a vRAN technology company based out of Israel, as per company press release.
Hot Stocks | Three stocks that can give up to 10% return in the next 3-4 weeks
It has been a volatile week so far for the domestic market. During the recent fall, the Nifty slipped to a low of 11,930, which is exactly the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous rally.
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the Indian indices on January 10 with Nifty above 12,250.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 159.56 points or 0.38% at 41,611.91, and the Nifty up 45.50 points or 0.37% at 12,261.40.
Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are ICICI bank, Nestle and Asian Paints.
Create long position on dip: In the coming session, we expect Nifty futures to trade with a positive bias. Hence, intraday dip towards 12250-12270 should be used to create long position for target of 12315, said ICICIdirect.
Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening flat; all eyes on Infosys ahead of Q3 results
Nifty is expected to open flat-to-higher on Friday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets as de-escalation of US-Iranian tensions quickly prompted investors to bet on faster global growth, especially in the technology sector.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.21 per dollar on Friday against previous close 71.21.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 108.70 points or 0.26% at 41561.05, and the Nifty up 37.10 points or 0.30% at 12253.00.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Macquarie on United Spirits
Maintain neutral rating, target at Rs 592 per share
Continued slowdown due to macro situation & protests in the country
In Maharashtra, launch of McDowell’s platinum is key positive
Recent increase of excise duty in Telangana can impact volume in near term
Our bull case scenario suggests 20% upside on the stock
Lower visibility of market share gains keeps us on the sidelines
Impact of price cut of royal stag to be watched out for in next few quarters
HSBC on Cement
Notwithstanding tepid demand, sector should post robust earnings in Q3
Volume growth is set to flatten in FY20
Production discipline & benign costs should support margins
Maintain reduce on UltraTech & Shree Cements as valuations are not comforting
Forecast no price rise in FY21-22
Retain buy rating on ACC & Ambuja Cement on valuations
Target for UltraTech at Rs 3,520, Shree at Rs 16,000, ACC at Rs 1,690 per share
Target for Ambuja at Rs 230 & Dalmia Bharat at Rs 1,230 per share
Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors
Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 17,052 per share
Believe share price will fall over the next 30 days
2-wheeler OEMs seeing material BS-VI related price hikes
Royal Enfield will see 7-9% price hike across its portfolio
High customer acquisition costs will keep volumes muted for coming months
Expect weak numbers for co in Q3FY20
For Q3, we expect company’s EBITDA to be down 13% YoY
Morgan Stanley on Maruti Suzuki
Overweight rating, target at Rs 8,205 per share
Believe share price will rise relative over the next 30 days
Co may report a 200 bps QoQ jump in EBIT margins
Volumes for co are also showing signs of bottoming out
Valuations look attractive as earnings seem set to turn
Morgan Stanley on Earning Preview
Expect Q3 net profit growth to be slower vs Q2
Banks, IT & cons staples may show the fastest growth in YoY revenues
Energy & cons discretionary (Autos) will be the key laggard
For EBITDA growth, communication services may show the most positive change
PBT growth is expected to be the highest for banks, IT & cons discretionary
In PAT growth, banks lead the charge, while global materials is the laggard
Nomura on Sun TV
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 689 per share
Ad industry to see sharp slowdown in Q3
Subscription growth remains healthy but risks due to TRAI order
Expect co to report 10% decline in ad revenues
On subscription side, expect 17% rev growth momentum to be sustained
Overall rev may decline 9% YoY, also due to no movie revenues
Margin may improve 430 bps QoQ to 63.2% on a weak base
Valuation at 10.4x FY21e EPS, looks attractive
Deutsche Bank on Economy
Inflation will peak out soon, but fiscal & growth worries likely to persist
CPI inflation will peak in Dec 2019 at 6.7% & likely to fall to 2% in Dec 2020
CPI may average 4.1% in 2020 & 3.8% in FY21 under our base case scenario
Centre’s fiscal deficit likely to be re-stated to 3.8% of GDP for FY20
FY21 fiscal deficit target likely to be set at 3.6% of GDP
Growth worries to linger on; have 5% GDP growth estimate for FY20
See FY21 GDP growth at 6.2%, but risks are clearly to the downside
Once inflation starts easing, RBI could consider cutting repo rate once again
Morgan Stanley on NTPC
Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share
Plants that contributed to under-recoveries have seen improvement
Morgan Stanley on Technology
Dec 2019 monthly deal activity strongest since 2015
36 deals recorded in the month of December
eCommerce, classifieds & logistics contributed 74% of the funds raised
Citi on Pharma
US generics biz, which has been the biggest drag, appears to have stabilised
Concentration risk has eased; growth in India should pick up off a low base
Valuations look more reasonable too; Aurobindo & Biocon are top picks
Upgrade Dr Reddy’s to buy from sell & Lupin to neutral from sell
Morgan Stanley on Banks & NBFCs
Macro recovery in 2020 is likely to be slow
Reduce earnings estimates & stick to large banks, led by ICICI & HDFC Bank
Mid-size banks will struggle given higher NPLs amid low profitability
Key underweights are Yes Bank, RBL & IDFC First Bank
A key event to watch out for in Q4 could be a Yes Bank capital raise
Yes Bank has large amount of impaired loans for which it has not provided
UBS on Oil & Gas
For 2020, believe OMCs & upstream companies will re-rate
Expect strong marketing biz performance, with easing govt intervention risk
Refining margins will recover due to IMO 2020 & BS-VI
Gas transport business could recover, with higher availability of domestic gas & LNG
Upgrade GAIL to buy & downgrade Gujarat Gas & MGL to sell
Reiterate buy rating on Reliance, OMCs & ONGC
Target for Reliance at Rs 1,750, IOC at Rs 200, BPCL at Rs 600, HPCL at Rs 415
Target for Chennai Petro at Rs 200, ONGC at Rs 200, GAIL at Rs 160
Target for Petronet LNG at Rs 305, IGL at Rs 340, Gujarat Gas at Rs 190
Target for GSPL at Rs 270 & MGL at Rs 1,000
Gold Update: Gold prices edged lower on Friday, having declined as much as 1% in the previous session, as de-escalation in US-Iran tensions brought relief to markets and boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.