Market Live: Nifty above 12,250, Sensex up 100 pts; Infosys in focus ahead of Q3 nos

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Macquarie on United Spirits

Maintain neutral rating, target at Rs 592 per share

Continued slowdown due to macro situation & protests in the country

In Maharashtra, launch of McDowell’s platinum is key positive

Recent increase of excise duty in Telangana can impact volume in near term

Our bull case scenario suggests 20% upside on the stock

Lower visibility of market share gains keeps us on the sidelines

Impact of price cut of royal stag to be watched out for in next few quarters

HSBC on Cement

Notwithstanding tepid demand, sector should post robust earnings in Q3

Volume growth is set to flatten in FY20

Production discipline & benign costs should support margins

Maintain reduce on UltraTech & Shree Cements as valuations are not comforting

Forecast no price rise in FY21-22

Retain buy rating on ACC & Ambuja Cement on valuations

Target for UltraTech at Rs 3,520, Shree at Rs 16,000, ACC at Rs 1,690 per share

Target for Ambuja at Rs 230 & Dalmia Bharat at Rs 1,230 per share

Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors

Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 17,052 per share

Believe share price will fall over the next 30 days

2-wheeler OEMs seeing material BS-VI related price hikes

Royal Enfield will see 7-9% price hike across its portfolio

High customer acquisition costs will keep volumes muted for coming months

Expect weak numbers for co in Q3FY20

For Q3, we expect company’s EBITDA to be down 13% YoY

Morgan Stanley on Maruti Suzuki

Overweight rating, target at Rs 8,205 per share

Believe share price will rise relative over the next 30 days

Co may report a 200 bps QoQ jump in EBIT margins

Volumes for co are also showing signs of bottoming out

Valuations look attractive as earnings seem set to turn

Morgan Stanley on Earning Preview

Expect Q3 net profit growth to be slower vs Q2

Banks, IT & cons staples may show the fastest growth in YoY revenues

Energy & cons discretionary (Autos) will be the key laggard

For EBITDA growth, communication services may show the most positive change

PBT growth is expected to be the highest for banks, IT & cons discretionary

In PAT growth, banks lead the charge, while global materials is the laggard

Nomura on Sun TV

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 689 per share

Ad industry to see sharp slowdown in Q3

Subscription growth remains healthy but risks due to TRAI order

Expect co to report 10% decline in ad revenues

On subscription side, expect 17% rev growth momentum to be sustained

Overall rev may decline 9% YoY, also due to no movie revenues

Margin may improve 430 bps QoQ to 63.2% on a weak base

Valuation at 10.4x FY21e EPS, looks attractive

Deutsche Bank on Economy

Inflation will peak out soon, but fiscal & growth worries likely to persist

CPI inflation will peak in Dec 2019 at 6.7% & likely to fall to 2% in Dec 2020

CPI may average 4.1% in 2020 & 3.8% in FY21 under our base case scenario

Centre’s fiscal deficit likely to be re-stated to 3.8% of GDP for FY20

FY21 fiscal deficit target likely to be set at 3.6% of GDP

Growth worries to linger on; have 5% GDP growth estimate for FY20

See FY21 GDP growth at 6.2%, but risks are clearly to the downside

Once inflation starts easing, RBI could consider cutting repo rate once again

Morgan Stanley on NTPC

Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share

Plants that contributed to under-recoveries have seen improvement

Morgan Stanley on Technology

Dec 2019 monthly deal activity strongest since 2015

36 deals recorded in the month of December

eCommerce, classifieds & logistics contributed 74% of the funds raised

Citi on Pharma

US generics biz, which has been the biggest drag, appears to have stabilised

Concentration risk has eased; growth in India should pick up off a low base

Valuations look more reasonable too; Aurobindo & Biocon are top picks

Upgrade Dr Reddy’s to buy from sell & Lupin to neutral from sell

Morgan Stanley on Banks & NBFCs

Macro recovery in 2020 is likely to be slow

Reduce earnings estimates & stick to large banks, led by ICICI & HDFC Bank

Mid-size banks will struggle given higher NPLs amid low profitability

Key underweights are Yes Bank, RBL & IDFC First Bank

A key event to watch out for in Q4 could be a Yes Bank capital raise

Yes Bank has large amount of impaired loans for which it has not provided

UBS on Oil & Gas

For 2020, believe OMCs & upstream companies will re-rate

Expect strong marketing biz performance, with easing govt intervention risk

Refining margins will recover due to IMO 2020 & BS-VI

Gas transport business could recover, with higher availability of domestic gas & LNG

Upgrade GAIL to buy & downgrade Gujarat Gas & MGL to sell

Reiterate buy rating on Reliance, OMCs & ONGC

Target for Reliance at Rs 1,750, IOC at Rs 200, BPCL at Rs 600, HPCL at Rs 415

Target for Chennai Petro at Rs 200, ONGC at Rs 200, GAIL at Rs 160

Target for Petronet LNG at Rs 305, IGL at Rs 340, Gujarat Gas at Rs 190

Target for GSPL at Rs 270 & MGL at Rs 1,000